Rover Metals appoints Robert Schafer to its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Schafer to its Advisory Board.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states: "The appointment of Mr. Schafer to our team rounds out our technical team and brings us a wealth of exploration knowledge in Nevada, specifically for the Toquima precious metals project in central Nevada. Mr. Schafer will also assist the Company with future merger and acquisitions work."

Robert Schafer's Executive Bio

Mr. Schafer has nearly 40 years of experience in the mineral industry, working in the international sector with both major and junior mining companies. He is founder and Managing Director of Eagle Mines Management, a globally active private natural resources corporation. He has held executive and senior management positions with Hunter Dickinson Inc., Kinross Gold Corp., and BHP Minerals over the past 20 years. Throughout his career Mr Schafer has worked internationally, with notable experience in the far east of Russia, Southern Africa, South America and Australia.

His work has included the structuring and implementation of successful exploration strategies, project reviews and valuations leading to acquisitions, and the management of local and expatriate exploration teams operating in a wide variety of geologic environments. In addition, he is the Past-President of the PDAC and Past-President of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM) in Canada, and a Past President of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and the Geological Society of Nevada in the USA. Mr. Schafer will be SME President in 2020-21.

Mr. Schafer was the recipient of the Dreyer Exploration Award in 2018 and the William Lawrence Saunders Gold Medal from AIME (2002) and the Daniel C. Jackling Award from SME (2017) for career achievements.

Pursuant to Mr. Schafer's appointment, he will receive a stock option grant of 350,000 stock options at an exercise price of CAD $0.065 cents, vesting monthly over twelve months, expiring four years from the date of grant.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals is a natural resource exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources that is advancing the gold potential of its existing projects.

You can follow Rover Metals on its social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/

for daily company updates and industry news.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Judson Culter"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Rover Metals Corp.

Related Links

http://www.rovermetals.com/index.html

