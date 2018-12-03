Rovia Wins World's Leading Curated Group Travel Company at the 25th Annual World Travel Awards

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rovia™, an industry-leading travel and service provider, has won the World's Leading Curated Group Travel Company 2018 at the 25th Annual World Travel Awards.



A consistent recipient of the World Travel Awards, Rovia has cultivated strong relationships with global travel suppliers to provide curated travel experiences with in-destination support, tours and exclusive members-only benefits as part of a world-class travel club membership.



"Rovia has a history of excellence recognized by World Travel Awards," Rovia President Jim Menge said. "We've thrived by offering inspirational and aspirational experiences to travelers and life-enthusiasts in our community that exceed industry standards and customer expectations. Our team of industry experts ensure our services are best-in-class."



Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry, including airlines, airports, hotels and resorts, and travel technology. Winners were announced at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony in Lisbon, Portugal, on December 1, 2018.



About Rovia



Rovia, LLC is an industry-leading travel and lifestyle service provider offering turnkey solutions for business partners and membership-based travel companies. Through our extensive network of key partners, Rovia powers exceptional travel and lifestyle products and experiences across the globe.

