Row Associates Celebrates Inaugural Event, Announces Healthcare rpm23 at the Renowned Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum®

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Row Associates, a healthcare-focused strategic advisory firm based in Nashville, Tennessee, announces the successful conclusion of Healthcare rpm22, a privately-held event anchored in important conversations with key industry figures from vibrant, transformative segments of the healthcare landscape. The event gathered senior executives and private equity leadership from across the healthcare spectrum in support of collaboration, engagement and action around some of healthcare's most forward-leaning topics. Row Associates is also pleased to announce details regarding Healthcare rpm23 following its inaugural event earlier this year:
OCTOBER 4-5, 2023
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum®
Nashville, Tennessee
The inaugural Healthcare rpm event held in October 2022 assembled substantial communities of executive leadership to discuss opportunities, evaluate challenges and share perspectives surrounding important sub-sectors of the healthcare ecosystem. During Healthcare rpm22, deep-dive discussions were facilitated with some of the most important and influential leaders across a curated set of topics including:
VALUE-BASED KIDNEY CARE
Adam Boehler (Moderator) – Executive Chair, Evergreen Nephrology; Chief Executive Officer, Rubicon Founders; Former Director, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation
Frank Maddux, MD, FACP – Global Chief Medical Officer, Fresenius Medical Care
Shika Pappoe, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Strive Health
Michael Uchrin – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Monogram Health
"Healthcare rpm22 provided an environment for leaders with common interests to convene, exchange ideas and bring tangible knowledge back to their organizations." – Frank Maddux, MD, FACP
EVOLVING PARADIGMS IN CLINICAL RESEARCH
Paul Bleicher, MD, PhD (Moderator) – Executive Partner, Ardan Equity; Former Chief Executive Officer, Optum Labs; Founder and Former Chief Medical Officer, Humedica; Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Phase Forward
Drew Bustos – Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Science 37
Colleen Hoke – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ObjectiveHealth
Julie Schiffman – Chief Delivery Officer, Aetion
Ben Schlatka – Vice President, Digital Biomarker Solutions, Medidata Solutions; Co-Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, MC10
Andrea Valente – Chief Executive Officer, ClinOne
"The event, hosted by the Row Associates team, allowed the panelists to showcase their expertise and engage in thought-provoking discussion surrounding the future of the clinical research industry. Healthcare rpm was a first-class experience, and I look forward to next year." – Paul Bleicher, MD, PhD
WEB 3.0: APPLICATIONS FOR HEALTHCARE
John Bass – Chief Executive Officer, Hashed Health
PATIENT-CENTRIC CARE & SPECIALTY THERAPEUTICS
Michael Seiden, MD, PhD (Moderator) – Former President, The US Oncology Network; Former Chief Medical Officer, McKesson Specialty Health and The US Oncology Network
Doug Ghertner – Chief Executive Officer, IVX Health
Chuck Jett – Chief Executive Officer, Infusion Associates
Dan McCarty – Chief Executive Officer, Infusion for Health
Catherine Tsien Swick – Vice President / General Manager, Intrafusion by McKesson
THE POTENTIAL OF EMPLOYER-SPONSORED CARE
Ginny Proestakes (Moderator) – Chief Executive Officer, The Proestakes Group; Former Director of US Benefits, General Electric
Greg Bellomy – Former Chief Executive Officer, CareATC
Ben Evans – Founder, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, Marathon Health
Chris Miller – Chief Executive Officer, Everside Health
Ryan Schmid – President, apree health
VIEW FROM THE PRIVATE MARKETS
Duncan Dashiff (Moderator) – Senior Managing Partner, Row Associates
Allen Moseley – Managing General Partner, Noro-Moseley Partners
Jack Slye – Partner, LLR Partners
Robbert Vorhoff – Global Head of Healthcare, General Atlantic
Michael Weintraub – Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ardan Equity
The day's events concluded with a Nashville 'Songwriters in the Round' performance in the CMA Theatre at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum® with Rivers Rutherford, a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame who has multiple #1 hits, multiple Grammy / CMA / ACM nominations, and over 20 ASCAP awards, including for both Country Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. Rivers Rutherford was joined by celebrated country music songwriters Tim James and Bob DePiero.
Row Associates is a highly specialized advisory firm that is exclusively healthcare-focused with emphasis on medical services, HCIT and tech-enabled solution providers within the industry. Row Associates LLC is registered as a Capital Acquisition Broker with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Background information regarding Row Associates' registered representatives may be researched via FINRA's BrokerCheck System. For more information, please visit http://www.rowhealthcare.com/.
