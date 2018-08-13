Rowan to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan Companies plc ("Rowan" or the "Company") (NYSE : RDC ) announced today that Tom Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, beginning at 1:05 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in listen-only mode through Rowan's website at www.rowan.com. Please connect to our website at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the event.

Rowan is a global provider of contract drilling services with a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, composed of 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships. The Company's fleet operates worldwide, including the United States Gulf of Mexico, the United Kingdom and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East, and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a 50/50 partner in a joint venture with Saudi Aramco, entitled ARO Drilling, that owns a fleet of five self-elevating jack-up rigs that operate in the Arabian Gulf. The Company's Class A Ordinary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RDC." For more information on the Company, please visit www.rowan.com.

