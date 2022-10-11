Rowing Machines Market to grow by USD 303.87 Mn by 2026, Growing Demand from Fitness Enthusiasts to Boost Growth - Technavio

Oct 11, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rowing Machines Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 303.87 million between 2021 to 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.65% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.
The global fitness equipment market is highly competitive due to the presence of both major vendors and small players operating across the market. In addition, there is considerable competition among the vendors that wish to gain market shares based on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The major players in the market are also focusing on marketing strategies that use effective marketing activities to attract consumers. The promotional activities by suppliers and manufacturers boost sales of fitness equipment.
The report identifies Concept2 Inc, First Degree Fitness USA, Icon Health and Fitness Inc, Johnson Health Tech, Life Fitness, Nautilus Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Sunny Distributor Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa as some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand from fitness enthusiasts will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of awareness about rowing machines and their use will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rowing Machines Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Fitness Centers
- Individual Users
- Others
The rowing machines market share growth in the fitness centers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Demand for fitness centers has risen amid a growing number of people making efforts to stay fit and in shape, maintain strength, lose weight, and remain stress-free. Moreover, the urge to remain prim and fit fortressed by rising income levels is making consumers willing to pay high fees to fitness centers, including gyms and health clubs. Such factors of fitness centers will boost the market growth in the forecasted period.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Product innovation will facilitate the rowing machines market growth in North America over the forecast period.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Rowing Machine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Rowing Machine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rowing machines market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rowing machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rowing machines market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rowing machines market vendors
