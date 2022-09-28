ROX United Names Amber Meredith as President

Public Relations Agency Hires Communications Industry Veteran

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public relations agency ROX United today announced the appointment of Amber Meredith as President. Meredith will lead client services and business development, among other initiatives for the bi-coastal firm, which is part of the independently owned UNITED COLLECTIVE communications group.

Amber Meredith, President of ROX United

She will report to UNITED COLLECTIVE Founder and CEO John Gallegos and work closely with the leaders of fellow Collective members, advertising agency GALLEGOS United and digital agency CANVAS United. Meredith will be based on the New York campus and will oversee ROX teams in both New York as well as on the Huntington Beach, California campus.

Meredith has developed award-winning integrated communications campaigns for clients ranging from category-leading global brands and companies to challenger start-ups. In her more than two decades of communications experience, she has worked across multiple industries, including consumer goods, beauty, health and wellness, luxury, ecommerce, entertainment, hospitality, and media.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Amber to our team. Amber has vast communications industry knowledge and is adept at capitalizing on new innovations and leading clients through a rapidly evolving landscape to stand out and deliver on their business objectives," said Gallegos. "Her creative thinking, extensive client service and client-side experience, passion for building winning teams and operational vision will be instrumental to the next chapter of ROX's success and growth."

Meredith will partner with current ROX United clients, which include the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?), Domino's, Telemundo and the California Strawberry Commission, among others. She will also collaborate with the leaders of GALLEGOS United and CANVAS United on shared client accounts and new business development.

Meredith has a notable track record of communications agency experience including executive roles at BMF, DeVries Global, and Marina Maher Communications. She also has in-house leadership experience having worked at Sony Music, CARGO Cosmetics, and luxury beauty brand Artis, where she most recently served as Chief Operating Officer.

"ROX United and the UNITED COLLECTIVE stand out in the marketplace because they work at the intersection of strategy, creativity and agility for clients in an agency climate that values entrepreneurial thinking and passion for innovation," says Meredith. "Their thoughtfully integrated approach is rooted in insights about culture, population and technology trends and a flair for tailoring that understanding to meet the diverse needs of an impressive client roster. I'm proud to join a team that's a leader in this area."

About ROX United

ROX United is an award-winning independent public relations agency and influencer marketing firm that fuels and amplifies cultural conversations. The company, part of the UNITED COLLECTIVE communications group, conceives innovative ideas and creates memorable campaigns and experiences that are tailored to clients' needs. The full-service agency has offices in New York City and Huntington Beach, California. For more information, visit roxunited.com.

About UNITED COLLECTIVE

UNITED COLLECTIVE is a creative communications group with the capability and foresight for the rapidly shifting consumer landscape and the acculturated sensibilities to successfully help brands achieve exponential success. A modern collective of creative, smart, technologically savvy, and culturally attuned specialists working independently and in partnership across multiple disciplines, UNITED COLLECTIVE aims to be the most culturally attuned creative company in the U.S. For more information, visit unitedcollective.com .

