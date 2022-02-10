ROX UNITED WINS LEAD PR AND MARKETING DUTIES FOR THE CALIFORNIA STRAWBERRY COMMISSION

ROX United will deliver breakthrough marketing and public relations solutions, with an emphasis on earned media and social media marketing across the U.S. The work on behalf of California Strawberry Commission—which represents more than 300 strawberry growers, shippers, and processors—will focus on reaching general and multicultural audiences.

According to California Strawberries, about 90% of all strawberries in the U.S . are grown in California. As part of its efforts, ROX United will promote the nutritional benefits of strawberries, amplify the versatile ways consumers celebrate and love the heart-shaped fruit throughout the year, while also sharing meaningful behind-the-scenes stories of the people who grow and harvest the berries.

"We want to ensure that we continue to amplify the extraordinary care, work and love that dedicated farmers put into nurturing the land and growing the tastiest California strawberries," said Chris Christian, Senior Vice President of the California Strawberry Commission. "Without farm workers, it would be impossible to get strawberries to stores across the country."

Under Lisa Ruiz-Rogers, the ROX United team will take the lead in driving awareness around California Strawberries' leadership in innovation and sustainability within the industry, elevating the reputation of farmers with consumers, community leaders and residents of strawberry production regions within California.

"We are delighted to work with California Strawberries to bring love to the forefront by celebrating the countless ways people enjoy strawberries and providing experiences that hero all things strawberries," said Lisa Ruiz-Rogers, Managing Director, ROX United. "We look forward to highlighting the reasons for loving and consuming strawberries beyond traditional usage occasions."

The new Love, Strawberries campaign, developed by ROX United, is set to launch in February. The focus is on connecting the heart of strawberry farmers to the heart of Americans. During the campaign, California Strawberries will launch a song contest in search of a one-of-a-kind jingle for the California Strawberries brand. Consumers and musicians alike will have the chance to be part of the process and enter their own songs for a cash prize of $10,000 and a paid round-trip to California.

For more information on California Strawberries, recipes, and nutritional information, please visit www.californiastrawberries.com.

ABOUT ROX UNITED

ROX United is a premier, independent bi-coastal public relations firm within the UNITED COLLECTIVE agency group. It delivers fresh ideas through innovative campaigns, memorable experiences, and compelling social media conversations. ROX has more than 20 years of experience developing breakthrough communications programs.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STRAWBERRY COMMISSION

The California Strawberry Commission represents more than 300 strawberry farmers, shippers, and processors, all working together to advance strawberry farming for the future of our land and people. Commission programs create opportunities for success through groundbreaking programs focused on workforce training, strawberry production research, and nutrition research. Through science-based information and education, it delivers the good news about sustainable farming practices that benefit the health of people, farms, and communities.

SOURCE ROX United