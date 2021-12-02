Roy DiBenerdini Joins Exceptional Leaders International

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Leaders International (E.L.I.) announced today that Roy DiBenerdini has joined the firm as a Partner, expanding the Firm's capabilities in supporting clients in developing and executing on their growth strategies. Roy brings years of experience working with entrepreneurial as well as Fortune 500 Companies, such as American Airlines, Inc. and America Online, Inc. As a serial entrepreneur himself, Roy has been a CEO of numerous technology companies, leading them through growth and substantial increases in value. Roy was the Chief Executive Officer for iiON Corporation and Managing Partner for private equity and venture capital firms such as Green Room Fund, LLC and College Hill Ventures, PBC.

"I am very excited to join E.L.I. as a Partner and offer my expertise to help the overall growth of this exciting company. I believe that E.L.I.'s customer target of middle-market companies, especially those that are family owned, are growing rapidly and can benefit from the broad C Level experience that E.L.I. provides," stated Mr. DiBenerdini.

Roy brings extensive C Level and BOD expertise to E.L.I. He has had success across many business sectors. Leveraging his extensive experience identifying and managing growth opportunities and developing innovative strategies for organizations, Roy is an asset for a company looking for ways to increase value and/or wanting to expand into new markets using innovative strategies. His broad areas of operating expertise include Turn-around CEO, P&L responsibility of $500M, leadership, investment strategy, growth and innovation strategies, increased enterprise valuation through technology, digital marketing, and analytics.

Additionally, Roy has strong public and private sector abilities that allows him to immediately immerse himself into the operations and financial strategy of an organization. He envisages assisting middle-market clients on executive operations, enhanced financial and go-to-market strategies and overall performance improvement. Roy's capabilities in long-range innovation strategy, coupled with his strengths in analytics enterprise valuation, intellectual property and customer pipeline development, will support E.L.I.'s clients in maximizing their valuation and shareholder value.

"We're excited to bring on board a seasoned professional such as Roy, as he brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in guiding organizations to enhance their value and returns to their shareholders. Roy's ability to connect innovative go-to-market approaches with a keen knowledge of the financing strategies available to fuel growth is a value add to our Firm and the clients we serve. Our appointment of Roy as a Partner is a significant step forward on E.L.I.'s growth trajectory," stated E.L.I. CEO Janice DiPietro.

Mr. DiBenerdini has a BS in Aerospace Engineering from The University of Texas and Harvard University, HBS Certification in Entrepreneurship.

Exceptional Leaders International is a team of C-level executives dedicated to guiding our clients successfully through periods of growth and transition. We work with small and medium sized businesses, many of which are family owned. Whether our clients are seeking to expand, improve performance or effect a change in ownership, E.L.I. Partners deliver solutions that solve their most challenging problems.

