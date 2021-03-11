Roy Swan Joins Varo Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank , the first all-digital nationally chartered bank in the US, today announced that it has named Roy Swan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Swan brings over 30 years of expertise in philanthropy, community development, banking, and impact investing across a number of leading institutions and organizations. With Mr. Swan's leadership and experience on the Board, Varo will accelerate its social impact programming and direct community action in support of financial inclusion and opportunity for all.

"Banking and finance are key components of the long-term solutions to issues of racial equity and social justice," Swan said. "I am thrilled to be joining Varo's Board to continue to advance its impact mission and ensure Varo is an agent of structural change in the US banking system."

Mr. Swan currently serves as the Director of Mission Investments at the Ford Foundation, managing a portfolio of impact investments for one of the world's leading philanthropic foundations. Prior to joining the Ford Foundation, Mr. Swan served as the co-head of Global Sustainable Finance at Morgan Stanley, the founding chief investment officer of New York City's Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ), and CFO at Carver Bancorp, the nation's largest African American managed bank. Mr. Swan earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton and law degree from Stanford Law School.

"We are very excited that Roy will be joining our diverse and experienced Board," said Colin Walsh, CEO and founder of Varo Bank, N.A. "Roy's wealth of expertise in leveraging the tools of finance for impact, inclusion and equity will strengthen Varo's commitment to our unique impact mission."

Varo Bank is on a mission to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all - by empowering people with the products and support they need to create healthy financial habits and be in control of their finances. Varo Bank offers customers premium bank accounts that have no minimum balance requirement or monthly account fee, high-interest savings accounts, and tech-first features to help people save and manage their money effortlessly. Varo Bank is the first consumer fintech to be granted a national bank charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For more information, visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varomoney . Member FDIC.

