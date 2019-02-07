Royal Air Maroc proudly welcomes Boston into our network of routes, with 3 weekly 787/8 Dreamliner flights beginning June 22nd, 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Air Maroc is pleased to announce the launch of new service to Boston Logan International Airport. As part of ongoing efforts to enhance its network and better serve its customers, Royal Air Maroc will begin nonstop service between Logan International Airport (BOS) and Casablanca Mohamed V (CMN) and will be operated by 787/8 Dreamliner which features a two-class cabin with 18 Business Class fully lie-flat seats in a 2-2-2 configuration. "We are very excited to launch the Casablanca–Boston line operated by 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The year 2019 will be a turning point for Royal Air Maroc in the US as it will see the opening of two new routes: Casablanca–Boston and Casablanca–Miami, which add to the two existing routes: Casablanca–New York and Casablanca–Washington. This will strengthen our network in the US and bring the African continent closer to North America through our hub in Casablanca."

—Hamid Addou, Royal Air Maroc President And CEO

Royal Air Maroc remains committed to expanding its North American footprint, while continuing to offer affordable fares and high-quality service to everyone, on board its brand-new Dreamliner transatlantic fleet.

"The addition of nonstop service from Boston to Casablanca through Royal Air Maroc will be our first non-stop flight to mainland Africa," said Massport Acting CEO John Pranckevicius. "Connecting New England with the global economy is a key part of Massport's mission. This new flight will provide new opportunities for social, education and economic development and make Morocco more conveniently accessible to Massachusetts residents and employers."

June 22nd – Sept. 14th, 2019

Flights on Monday, Thursday and Saturday

AT211 BOS 21h15 – 08h500+1 CMN

AT210 CMN 17h050 – 19h30 BOS



Sept. 18th, 2019 – June 19th, 2020

Flights on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

AT211 BOS 21h25 – 09h00+1 CMN

AT210 CMN 17h15 – 19h40 BOS

SOURCE Royal Air Maroc