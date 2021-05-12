Royal Canadian Mint Issues Collector Coin Celebrating Manitoba 150

"This coin celebrates an important chapter in Canadian history," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "The Mint and its employees are proud to take part in celebrating Manitoba, with Winnipeg being home to our state-of-the-art facility where Canadian circulation coins have been produced since 1976."

The reverse design of the 2020 $30 Fine Silver Coin - Manitoba 150: United in Celebration, is an adaptation of the 1970 Manitoba Centennial nickel dollar by Canadian artist Raymond Taylor. The prairie crocus, official floral emblem of Manitoba and perennial first sign of spring on the prairies, meticulously graces the centre of this large-diameter coin. Completing the design is the updated legend "MANITOBA 1870-2020". The obverse features the Arnold Machin-designed effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, appearing over a background composed of laser-engraved Manitoba 150 logos.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges of the past year, Manitobans' determination, compassion and commitment to help protect each other has enabled us to face these challenges head on, together," said Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage Cathy Cox. "We are very pleased to see the production of this incredible keepsake that represents the resiliency of our province and people, and we look forward to the continued celebration of our province's past, present and future."

"The Manitoba 150: United in Celebration coin, showcasing our provincial flower, the prairie crocus, is particularly meaningful in these challenging times," said Monique LaCoste and Stuart Murray, co-chairs of The Manitoba 150 Host Committee. "Just as the crocus bursts through the soil each year after a typical prairie winter to thrive and bring the promise of a new day, so too will Manitoba face the future with hope, resilience, and a spark of joy! We hope Manitobans will remember our anniversary, and take pride in being Manitoban."

Limited to a mintage of 2,500, the 2020 $30 Fine Silver Coin - Manitoba 150: United in Celebration retails for $199.95. This new collectible may be ordered as of today by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca.

