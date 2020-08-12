Royal Canin And Celebrity 'AdvoCATs' Team Up For Annual 'Take Your Cat To The Vet' Campaign

Actress and cat lover Mayim Bialik, veterinarian and reality television star Dr. Diarra Blue and kitten rescuer Hannah Shaw (Kitten Lady) have all joined the movement to help raise awareness about this important issue with a new public service announcement (PSA) emphasizing the need for cats to visit their veterinarian on a regular basis.

"Cats are such stoic animals that you often don't know when they are hiding an illness or injury, but it's up to us, the pet owners, to be their advocates," said Bialik. "Royal Canin's Take Your Cat to the Vet campaign serves as an important reminder that, just like humans, our cats need regular wellness checkups and, for some cats, even more frequent visits."

Despite the gap in preventative veterinary visits, cat owners have deep bonds with their cats and are curious about ways to better care for their cats. A survey taken this year, commissioned by Royal Canin, provides new insights:

75% of cat owners said they couldn't have gotten through quarantine without their pet

66% of cat owners learned or noticed something new about their pet

86% want to take better care of their cats because their cats take care of them

66% plan to change how they care for their pet after COVID-19

Royal Canin has developed six ways for the cat community to join the #Cat2Vet campaign:

Watch – Tune-in to watch a new cat-centric educational web series: Catology Presents Kitten Lady and Friends, covering everything cat … from behavior to health and nutrition.

Chat – Be curious about your cat's health – receive a complimentary virtual chat with a veterinarian 24/7, brought to you by Royal Canin and Ask.Vet.

Shop – Purchase your favorite Royal Canin cat food from participating PetSmart locations and receive a free vet visit from Banfield Pet Hospital.*

Donate – Purchase your Royal Canin cat food from Chewy in August to support veterinary care for shelter cats through GreaterGood.org.

Win – Enter the #Cat2Vet sweepstakes to win a prize pack to help you get ready for your cat's next vet visit. Every entry will also receive a free sample of Royal Canin Hematuria Detection by Blücare.

Learn – Ready to learn more about cats and their specific needs? The best way to keep your cat healthy is to learn more about them. Stay Curious.

"One of the most important parts of my role as a veterinarian is making sure I'm taking care of the physical and emotional health of my feline patients," said Dr. Natalie Marks, medical director of Blum Animal Hospital and #Cat2Vet spokesperson. "The #Cat2Vet campaign provides much needed guidelines and information for cat owners to remove the stress and anxiety of the veterinary visit so cats can benefit from a thorough physical exam, wellness screening and preventative vaccinations."

Royal Canin is also joined by numerous pet industry organizations rallying together to help support the campaign. Participating organizations include the American Association of Feline Practitioners, American Veterinary Medical Association, Banfield Pet Hospital, The Bridge Club, CATalyst Council, Cat Fancier's Association, Chewy, Feliway, Frankie's Friends, GreaterGood.org, Human Animal Bond Association, Human Animal Bond Research Institute, Kinship, Million Cat Challenge, National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America, PetSmart, SleepyPod, The International Cat Association, and WINN Feline Foundation.

"The #Cat2Vet campaign will motivate cat owners to not only schedule regular veterinary visits, but to continuously educate themselves on cat health and nutrition," said Dr. Diarra Blue, co-owner of Cy-Fair Animal Hospital and reality television star. "Royal Canin is hoping that having more happy and healthy cats will bring us one step closer to a better world for pets."

Become an AdvoCAT for your cat's health by scheduling a veterinarian appointment today and join the conversation by using the #Cat2Vet tag! For curious cat owners interested in learning more about cat health and topics on how to prepare for your cat's next veterinary exam, visit RoyalCanin.com/CatHealth.

