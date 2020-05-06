Royal Canin To Offer Free 24/7 Virtual Vet Chat To All Pet Owners

ST. CHARLES, Mo., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this unprecedented time, Royal Canin wants to provide pet owners with peace of mind when it comes to caring for their pets. With shelter-in-place recommendations and mandatory stay-at-home orders, it has become more difficult for pet owners to reach their veterinarian via phone or schedule an appointment to see them in person.

To provide a lifeline during this crisis, Royal Canin is offering all cat and dog owners access to Ask.Vet's vet chat service for free to connect them to a licensed veterinarian 24/7 from the safety of their home.

"At Royal Canin, we put cats and dogs first in everything we do, and veterinary care is an essential part of a pet's health," said David Everson, Chief Marketing Officer of Royal Canin. "During this time of uncertainty, we feel compelled to help, which is why we're offering this service to any pet owner who needs assistance."

While this service doesn't replace a pet owner's trusted veterinarian, it can provide quick access to guidance at the moment of concern and determine if an immediate visit to their veterinarian is required. Notes from each chat are securely saved and will be provided for pet owners to share with their veterinarian to ensure proper follow-up as needed.

To access the service, pet owners can connect at royalcanin.com/us/coronavirus-and-pets or can text chatnow to 67076. Pet owners will be able to ask any health-related questions ranging from 'My dog has a wound. How do I know if it is infected?' to 'My cat is vomiting, is this an emergency?'. Ask.Vet veterinarians will help determine if the concern requires emergency assistance, if an additional consult with the pet owner's vet is needed, or if the pet needs to be monitored. They can also help answer questions regarding nutrition, behavior, lifestage and more.

If a pet owner has a specific product question, they can contact Royal Canin's Nutritional Advisors at 800-592-6687, Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT. The Ask.Vet service will be provided free of charge to all U.S. pet owners.

For more information, visit royalcanin.com/us/coronavirus-and-pets.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Royal Canin

Related Links

http://www.royalcanin.com

