Royal Caribbean Group announces closing of senior convertible notes offering

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.875% of Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Convertible Notes"). The Convertible Notes will mature on November 15, 2023, unless earlier converted, redeemed pursuant to a tax redemption or repurchased.

The Company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay its 2.650% Senior Notes due 2020, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Company also announced today by separate press release that it has closed its previously announced registered public offering of 8,333,333 shares of common stock of the Company at a price of $60.00 per share. Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner of four global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea and Azamara. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 62 ships with an additional 16 on order as of July 31, 2020.

