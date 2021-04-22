Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and first quarter financial results

MIAMI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, April 29, 2021, to provide a business update and discuss first quarter 2021 financial results. The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (877) 663-9606 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (706) 758-4628. There is no passcode or meeting number. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.

You are encouraged to dial-in/register at least 15 minutes prior to start time to ensure your participation.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 59 ships with an additional 14 on order as of March 31, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

