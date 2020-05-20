Royal Caribbean Ltd. Extends Suspension of Cruising

MIAMI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given ongoing global public health circumstances, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has decided to extend the suspension of most sailings through July 31, 2020, with the exception of sailings from China, which will be suspended through the end of June.

We are working with our guests and travel partners to address this disruption to their vacations, and we are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience.

We expect to return to service on August 1.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

