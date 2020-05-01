Royal CBD Debuts Redesigned Product Line & New CBD Cream Topical

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal CBD recently announced the launch of its redesigned website and a new line of premium CBD products.

Earlier last year, Royal CBD launched a line of CBD topicals — a menthol + CBD topical roll-on gel and a topical CBD cream with a warming action.

2019 was a groundbreaking year for Royal CBD. After being mentioned in several industry-leading magazines, the demand for its premium-quality CBD products continues to expand. On top of releasing the new lineup of topical CBD, the guys at Royal CBD introduced four more flavors to their popular CBD oil and gave its branding a fresh new look.

Justin Hamilton, one of the founders of Royal CBD, explains the motivation for the redesign:

"We started out in 2017 as a small artisan company. One year later, our CBD oil was being mentioned as one of the best CBD products on the market next to some really big names. That was a proud moment for us. We wanted to show people that we'll continue to provide the same quality product our customers have praised us for as we grow to a larger scale. We knew the formula was there, people were buying our products, but there was something we needed to improve on if we wanted to keep our valued customers with us in the long-run. This is what sparked the idea to redesign the online store with a fresh new look and debut a new line of products in a category we've never offered before — topical CBD.

So, what changed in terms of product branding?

"Our CBD oil now features unique label colors depending on the flavor. The colors reflect the flavor of each oil; red is for berry, green for peppermint, and beige for vanilla. Our strongest CBD oil features an all-gold label to make sure it stands out from the rest. This was important to differentiate because this oil is very potent — standing at 2500 mg per bottle this oil is ten times more potent than our lowest-potency option."

The most important changes were implemented on the store's website. Here's what Hamilton had to say about the changes the company made to the online store:

"User experience is paramount when online shopping and most companies tend to neglect that fact. You can have an awesome product and caring customer service, but a poorly designed website will frustrate buyers and block you from growing. After the first wave of hype, we noticed a slow stagnation and lots of unfinished transactions from new customers on our website — so we decided to do something about it. The redesigned version of our store now provides you with essential information about every item we sell in a neat and orderly fashion. The goal is to let you know everything you need to know about the product and its features as quickly and with as little effort as possible. You'll also learn how to use the product, view all the potential contraindications (when not to use CBD), and how many crowns (loyalty points) you'll earn from each purchase. Placing your order is also faster and easier with the new system. Our secure and user-optimized payment gateway makes the checkout process quick and easy and is much less fallible overall."

The changes implemented by Royal CBD were based on the feedback the team has collected over the past few years from customers. They've been able to take this feedback, and implement it in a way that makes sense. The ultimate goal of these changes is to give their large and happy customer base the products they're looking for while staying true to the company's founding morals — to create the best CBD products possible. This includes expanding the product lineup to include new categories of high-end CBD products, and continually optimize and improve the website, branding, and customer experience.

About Royal CBD

Royal CBD is an Anaheim-based manufacturer of ultra-premium 100% pure CBD products. The company uses both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD in their extracts. Royal CBD offers different forms of cannabidiol, including traditional CBD oil , capsules , gummies , and CBD cream . All Royal CBD products are sourced from locally grown hemp, extracted with supercritical CO2, and rigorously tested in a certified third-party laboratory for their CBD content and purity levels. Royal CBD is also one of the few brands to offer a reward program for registered customers. Buying regularly from Royal CBD means you can save on your next purchase through access to different levels of discounts as you collect reward points on your Royal CBD account.

Learn more about Royal CBD: https://royalcbd.com/about-us/

Contact: Justin Hamilton, [email protected]

SOURCE Royal CBD

Related Links

https://royalcbd.com

