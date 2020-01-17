Royal Class Service Staff Includes Two Plumbing & Mechanical "Plumbers of the Month"

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Class Service located in the Hudson Valley currently has two Plumbing & Mechanical "Plumbers of the Month" on staff. Both plumber Daniel Allison and Bruce Perry have been previously named to the popular publication's "Plumber of the Month" listing.

Plumber Daniel Allison was selected in June 2018 as the "Plumber of the Month" by Plumbing & Mechanical. He was highly praised by Royal Class Service's Owner and CEO, Matthew Pillius, as an invaluable team member, even describing him as "the true definition of a craftsman". Due to his extensive industry experience, Daniel is capable of working not only on plumbing systems but also on HVAC systems, which often share similar components and designs. It was due to his in-depth knowledge and adaptability that he was chosen as the "Plumber of the Month."

Plumber Bruce Perry was selected in July 2019 as the "Plumber of the Month" by Plumbing & Mechanical. Perry joined Royal Class Service in 2018, creating the most trusted name in plumbing, heating and HVAC throughout the greater Hudson Valley region. Perry has always shown a high level of skill and knowledge for things plumbing related, which is why he was chosen as the "Plumber of the Month." Bruce was also highly praised by Mr. Pillius once the title was announced, describing him as a man with "the utmost pure integrity" in his work and personality.

Additional information about Daniel Allison's and Bruce Perry's Plumbing & Mechanical "Plumber of the Month" selections can be found by visiting https://www.pmmag.com/articles/101447-plumber-of-the-month-daniel-allison and https://www.pmmag.com/articles/102297-plumber-of-the-month-bruce-perry , respectively. Inquiring parties can learn more about Royal Class Service by visiting https://www.royalclassservice.com/ .

