Royal Cup Coffee & Tea Announces Executive Promotion Signaling Enhanced Human Resources Focus

"We are very pleased with the progress Heather has made since joining the Company," said Chip Wann, president and CEO of Royal Cup. "She has been a very valuable partner as we work to be a better employer for our employee base, as well as the challenges presented by COVID-19. We are excited to recognize Heather's accomplishments since joining the Company."

Most recently, and with the support of the human resources team at Royal Cup, Heather designed and implemented the company's employee COVID-19 plan and related response.

"While no one could have predicted the challenges this pandemic has caused, I am incredibly proud of how my team has responded to support the business and our employees during these trying times," said Leonard.

Looking forward, Leonard sees opportunity to further engage the HR function with cross functional teams as they seek to continue and grow Royal Cup's employer of choice status in the Birmingham market, as well as the areas served by the company throughout the United States. Revising the recruitment strategy and approach to hiring will be a key aspect of retaining and obtaining high performing, highly skilled employees as the Company continues to grow its reach in the coffee and tea marketplace.

"I am grateful for the opportunity Royal Cup has provided to me. I am proud of the focus our HR team has on continuously striving to transform the rewards and overall work experience for our employees," said Leonard. "We have made great progress towards that goal in a short time frame within safety, benefits, and training; and will continue to make significant strides as a team."

