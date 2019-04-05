Royal Dutch Shell plc - Notice of Results

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 2nd 2019 at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EST) Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) will release its first quarter results and first quarter interim dividend announcement for 2019. 

