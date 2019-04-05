Royal Dutch Shell plc - Notice of Results
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Apr 05, 2019, 04:03 ET
THE HAGUE, Netherlands, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 2nd 2019 at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EST) Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) will release its first quarter results and first quarter interim dividend announcement for 2019.
These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.
For enquiries please contact:
Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations: +31 (0)70-377-4540 or +1-832-337-2034
