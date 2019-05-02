Royal Dutch Shell plc: 1st Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --





SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS

Quarters $ million

Q1 20191 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 %2

Reference 6,001 5,590 5,899 +2 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders

5,293 7,334 5,703 -7 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders Note 2 (8) 1,646 302

Of which: Identified items A 5,301 5,688 5,401 -2 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items

131 120 121

Add: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

5,432 5,808 5,522 -2 CCS earnings excluding identified items









Of which:

2,569 2,363 2,439

Integrated Gas

1,725 1,881 1,551

Upstream

1,822 2,131 1,766

Downstream

(684) (567) (234)

Corporate

8,630 22,021 9,472 -9 Cash flow from operating activities

(4,622) (5,312) (4,294)

Cash flow from investing activities

4,008 16,709 5,178

Free cash flow H 0.74 0.68 0.71 +4 Basic earnings per share ($)

0.65 0.89 0.69 -6 Basic CCS earnings per share ($) B 0.65 0.69 0.65 - Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified items ($)

0.47 0.47 0.47 - Dividend per share ($)

1. IFRS 16 Leases (IFRS 16) was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. Q1 on Q1 change.

















CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $5.3 billion, reflecting lower realised chemicals and refining margins, decreased realised oil prices and lower tax credits, partly offset by stronger contributions from trading as well as increased realised LNG and gas prices compared with the first quarter 2018. In addition, there was a negative impact of $43 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2019 of $8.6 billion included negative working capital movements of $3.5 billion, leading to cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements of $12.1 billion. Excluding working capital movements and a positive impact of $949 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16, cash flow from operating activities increased to $11.3 billion compared with $10.4 billion in the first quarter 2018, mainly due to a higher cash-generative portfolio of assets.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.9 billion. Today, Shell launches the next tranche of the share buyback programme, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $2.75 billion in the period up to and including July 29, 2019. In aggregate, since the launch of the share buyback programme, 215.7 million A ordinary shares were bought back for cancellation for a consideration of $6.75 billion.

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented:

"Shell has made a strong start to 2019, with the first quarter financial performance demonstrating the strength of our strategy and the quality of our portfolio of assets. The power of our brand, serving millions of customers every day, continues to be a differentiator. Our integrated value chain enabled our Downstream business to deliver robust results despite challenging market conditions. The consistent financial performance across all our businesses provides confidence in meeting our 2020 outlook."





ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES Quarters $ million



Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 %1

Reference

6,685 7,879 5,532

Capital investment2 C

3,752 3,788 3,839 -2 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)



57.42 59.89 60.74 -5 Global liquids realised price ($/b)



5.37 5.75 4.95 +8 Global natural gas realised price ($/thousand scf)



8,917 10,279 9,719 -8 Operating expenses G

8,865 10,147 9,786 -9 Underlying operating expenses G

9.2% 9.4% 6.4%

ROACE (Net income basis) E

8.4% 8.7% 7.1%

ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items)3 E

26.5% 20.3% 24.7%

Gearing F

1. Q1 on Q1 change. 2. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised. 3. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference E). Comparative information has been revised.



















Supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter is available at www.shell.com/investor.

As a result of the implementation of IFRS 16, net debt increased by $16,170 million. First quarter 2019 reported Gearing increased to 26.5% on an IFRS 16 basis, from 21.9% on an IAS17 basis.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Integrated Gas

During the quarter, Shell acquired sonnen, a provider of smart energy storage systems and innovative energy services for households.

Upstream

During the quarter, Shell and its partners announced first production at the Lula North deep-water development in the Santos Basin (Shell post-unitisation interest 23%) through the P67 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. This is the seventh FPSO deployed at the Lula field and the third in a series of standardised vessels built for the consortium. It is designed to process up to 150 thousand boe/d.

In April, Shell announced the sale of its 22.5% non-operating interest in the Caesar Tonga asset in the US Gulf of Mexico to Delek CT Investment LLC for $965 million.

In April, Shell announced a discovery from the Blacktip deep-water well (Shell interest 52.4%), located in the US Gulf of Mexico. Evaluation is ongoing and appraisal planning is underway.

Downstream

In April, Shell announced the sale of its 50% interest in the SASREF joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Saudi Aramco for $631 million.

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT





INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million

Q1 20191 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 %2



2,795 3,579 2,391 +17 Segment earnings

226 1,216 (48)

Of which: Identified items (Reference A)

2,569 2,363 2,439 +5 Earnings excluding identified items

4,227 5,786 2,561 +65 Cash flow from operating activities

1,964 1,350 1,263 +55 Capital investment (Reference C) 3

137 213 212 -35 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)

4,143 4,442 4,407 -6 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)

851 979 972 -12 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)

8.74 8.78 8.90 -2 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes)

17.51 17.39 18.58 -6 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)

1. IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. Q1 on Q1 change. 3. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised.

First quarter identified items primarily reflected a gain on fair value accounting of commodity derivatives of $234 million.

Compared with the first quarter 2018, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items increased due to higher realised LNG and gas prices, increased contributions from LNG portfolio optimisation and lower depreciation, partly offset by the impact of lower production and LNG sales volumes. In addition, there was a positive impact of $60 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Total production was 12% lower compared with the first quarter 2018, mainly due to divestments and the transfer of the Salym asset into the Upstream segment. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 2% compared with the first quarter 2018, mainly due to higher maintenance activities and divestments, partly offset by increased feedgas availability.

Cash flow from operating activities of $4,227 million included positive working capital movements of $512 million as well as a positive impact of $275 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding working capital movements and the impact of IFRS 16, cash flow from operating activities increased to $3,485 million compared with $2,945 million in the same quarter a year ago, mainly as a result of higher earnings.



UPSTREAM Quarters $ million

Q1 20191 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 %2



1,706 1,601 1,854 -8 Segment earnings

(19) (280) 303

Of which: Identified items (Reference A)

1,725 1,881 1,551 +11 Earnings excluding identified items

5,280 6,869 3,601 +47 Cash flow from operating activities

2,737 3,986 2,860 -4 Capital investment (Reference C) 3

1,718 1,672 1,573 +9 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)

6,864 6,593 7,505 -9 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)

2,901 2,809 2,867 +1 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)

1. IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. Q1 on Q1 change. 3. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised.

First quarter identified items primarily reflected a loss of $45 million on fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and a gain of $33 million on sale of assets.

Compared with the first quarter 2018, Upstream earnings excluding identified items benefited from reduced operating expenses and higher volumes, mainly from the US Gulf of Mexico and shale operations. This more than offset the impact of higher tax charges and lower realised oil prices. In addition, there was a positive impact of $42 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

First quarter production increased by 1% compared with the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to higher production from North American assets and the transfer of the Salym asset from the Integrated Gas segment. This was partly offset by the impact of divestments, field decline and lower production in the NAM joint venture.

Cash flow from operating activities of $5,280 million included negative working capital movements of $111 million as well as a positive impact of $189 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding working capital movements and the impact of IFRS 16, cash flow from operating activities increased to $5,202 million compared with $4,431 million in the same quarter a year ago, mainly as a result of higher earnings and lower tax payments, partly offset by a cash margining outflow on commodity derivatives related to the divestment in Denmark.



DOWNSTREAM Quarters $ million

Q1 20191 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 %2



1,595 2,918 1,806 -12 Segment earnings3

(227) 787 40

Of which: Identified items (Reference A)

1,822 2,131 1,766 +3 Earnings excluding identified items3









Of which:

1,371 1,835 1,081 +27 Oil Products

343 834 141 +143 Refining & Trading

1,029 1,001 940 +10 Marketing

451 296 685 -34 Chemicals

(611) 8,794 3,107 -120 Cash flow from operating activities

1,870 2,429 1,369 +37 Capital investment (Reference C) 4

2,666 2,723 2,637 +1 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d)

6,467 6,906 6,785 -5 Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d)

4,137 4,110 4,514 -8 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes)

1. IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. Q1 on Q1 change. 3. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2). 4. With effect from 2019, the definition has been amended (see Reference C). Comparative information has been revised.

First quarter identified items primarily reflected a loss of $157 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $64 million, mainly related to assets in Singapore.

Compared with the first quarter 2018, Downstream earnings excluding identified items mainly reflected higher contributions from crude oil and oil products trading and supply, partly offset by lower realised refining, intermediates and base chemicals margins. In addition, there was a positive impact of $38 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Cash flow from operating activities included negative working capital movements of $3,602 million as well as a positive impact of $447 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding working capital movements and the impact of IFRS 16, cash flow from operating activities decreased to $2,597 million compared with $3,136 million in the same quarter a year ago, mainly as a result of higher cash outflow from commodity derivatives, partly offset by lower cash cost of sales.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items included a positive impact of $14 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings reflected increased contributions from crude oil and oil products trading and supply, partly offset by lower realised refining margins mainly in the US West Coast and in Asia as well as higher operating expenses, compared with the first quarter 2018.

Refinery availability decreased to 91% compared with 92% in the first quarter 2018.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items included a positive impact of $17 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings were higher compared with the first quarter 2018, mainly due to increased margins, partly offset by adverse currency exchange rate effects.

Compared with the first quarter 2018, Oil Products sales volumes decreased by 5%, mainly due to lower trading volumes.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings reflected lower intermediates and base chemicals margins. There were no material identified items in the quarter.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability was 95%, remaining at a similar level as in the first quarter 2018.



CORPORATE Quarters $ million

Q1 20191 Q4 2018 Q1 2018



(671) (644) (227) Segment earnings

13 (77) 7 Of which: Identified items (Reference A)

(684) (567) (234) Earnings excluding identified items

(266) 572 203 Cash flow from operating activities

1. IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases".

First quarter identified items mainly reflected a tax credit of $10 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a financing position.

Compared with the first quarter 2018, Corporate earnings excluding identified items included a negative impact of $183 million related to the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this impact, earnings mainly reflected lower tax credits.

OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2019

Compared with the second quarter 2018, Integrated Gas production is expected to be 10 – 50 thousand boe/d lower, mainly as a result of divestments and the transfer of the Salym asset into the Upstream segment, partly offset by new field ramp-ups and lower maintenance activities. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be at a similar level as in the second quarter 2018.

Compared with the second quarter 2018, Upstream production is expected to be higher by some 150 – 200 thousand boe/d, mainly due to new field ramp-ups and lower maintenance activities. Production is also expected to be positively impacted by the transfer of the Salym asset, which was previously reported in the Integrated Gas segment, partly offset by field decline and divestments.

Refinery availability is expected to increase in the second quarter 2019 compared with the same period a year ago, mainly as a result of lower maintenance activities.

Oil Products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 40 – 70 thousand boe/d compared with the same period in 2018, mainly as a result of the divestment in Argentina.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability is expected to decrease in the second quarter 2019 as a result of higher maintenance activities compared with the second quarter 2018.

Corporate earnings excluding identified items are expected to be a net charge of $650 – 700 million in the second quarter 2019 and a net charge of $2,600 – 2,800 million for the full year 2019, on a post-IFRS 16 basis. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarters $ million



Q1 20191 Q4 2018 Q1 2018





83,735 102,228 89,235 Revenue2



1,484 1,351 1,039 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates



443 1,047 840 Interest and other income



85,662 104,626 91,114 Total revenue and other income



59,923 78,680 66,528 Purchases



6,354 6,803 6,923 Production and manufacturing expenses



2,352 3,162 2,588 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses



212 314 208 Research and development



306 545 230 Exploration



5,950 6,244 5,334 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation



1,159 971 936 Interest expense



76,256 96,719 82,747 Total expenditure



9,406 7,907 8,367 Income/(loss) before taxation



3,248 2,261 2,336 Taxation charge/(credit)



6,157 5,646 6,031 Income/(loss) for the period2



156 56 132 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



6,001 5,590 5,899 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders



0.74 0.68 0.71 Basic earnings per share ($)3



0.73 0.67 0.70 Diluted earnings per share ($)3

1. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. See Note 2 "Segment information". 3. See Note 3 "Earnings per share".















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarters $ million



Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018





6,157 5,646 6,031 Income/(loss) for the period









Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:









Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:



176 (354) 464 - Currency translation differences



11 - (12) - Debt instruments remeasurements



(446) 1,499 (68) - Cash flow hedging gains/(losses)



26 (61) (93) - Deferred cost of hedging



(55) 17 22 - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates



(288) 1,101 313 Total









Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:



(1,474) 426 1,282 - Retirement benefits remeasurements



103 50 (418) - Equity instruments remeasurements



1 194 1 - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates



(1,370) 670 865 Total



(1,658) 1,771 1,178 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period



4,500 7,417 7,209 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period



177 34 93 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



4,322 7,383 7,116 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million





March 31, 20191 December 31, 2018

Assets





Non-current assets





Intangible assets 23,644 23,586

Property, plant and equipment 239,189 223,175

Joint ventures and associates 26,069 25,329

Investments in securities 3,002 3,074

Deferred tax 11,657 12,097

Retirement benefits 4,766 6,051

Trade and other receivables 6,940 7,826

Derivative financial instruments2 568 574



315,835 301,712

Current assets





Inventories 23,937 21,117

Trade and other receivables 44,521 42,431

Derivative financial instruments2 6,062 7,193

Cash and cash equivalents 21,470 26,741



95,990 97,482

Total assets 411,825 399,194

Liabilities





Non-current liabilities





Debt 77,160 66,690

Trade and other payables 2,141 2,735

Derivative financial instruments2 1,239 1,399

Deferred tax 14,563 14,837

Retirement benefits 12,449 11,653

Decommissioning and other provisions 21,173 21,533



128,725 118,847

Current liabilities





Debt 15,381 10,134

Trade and other payables 48,879 48,888

Derivative financial instruments2 5,493 7,184

Taxes payable 9,524 7,497

Retirement benefits 438 451

Decommissioning and other provisions 3,129 3,659



82,845 77,813

Total liabilities 211,570 196,660

Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 196,325 198,646

Non-controlling interest 3,931 3,888

Total equity 200,256 202,534

Total liabilities and equity 411,825 399,194

1. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases". 2. See Note 6 "Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities".

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

$ million Share capital1 Shares

held in

trust Other reserves2 Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling

interest Total equity

At January 1, 2019 (as previously published) 685 (1,260) 16,615 182,606 198,646 3,888 202,534

Impact of IFRS 163 - - - 4 4 - 4

At January 1, 2019 (as revised) 685 (1,260) 16,615 182,610 198,650 3,888 202,538

Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - (1,679) 6,001 4,322 177 4,499

Transfer from other comprehensive income - - (89) 89 - - -

Dividends - - - (3,875) (3,875) (119) (3,994)

Repurchases of shares (6) - 6 (2,513) (2,513) - (2,513)

Share-based compensation - 849 (384) (724) (259) - (259)

Other changes in non-controlling interest - - - - - (16) (16)

At March 31, 2019 680 (411) 14,468 181,588 196,325 3,931 200,256

At January 1, 2018 696 (917) 16,794 177,733 194,306 3,456 197,762

Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - - 1,217 5,899 7,116 93 7,209

Transfer from other comprehensive income - - (37) 37 - - -

Dividends - - - (3,971) (3,971) (208) (4,179)

Repurchases of shares - - - - - - -

Share-based compensation - (119) (238) 191 (166) - (166)

Other changes in non-controlling interest - - - 46 46 641 687

At March 31, 2018 696 (1,036) 17,736 179,935 197,331 3,982 201,313

1. See Note 4 "Share capital". 2. See Note 5 "Other reserves". 3. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases".























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Quarters $ million



Q1 20191 Q4 2018 Q1 2018





9,406 7,907 8,367 Income before taxation for the period2









Adjustment for:



896 717 737 - Interest expense (net)



5,950 6,244 5,334 - Depreciation, depletion and amortisation



119 145 109 - Exploration well write-offs



(65) (927) (607) - Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses



(1,484) (1,351) (1,039) - Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates



744 1,535 750 - Dividends received from joint ventures and associates



(2,841) 7,694 281 - (Increase)/decrease in inventories



(1,425) 8,421 (683) - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables



783 (7,014) (484) - Increase/(decrease) in current payables



(1,109) 1,626 (763) - Derivative financial instruments



22 158 194 - Retirement benefits2



(302) (781) (394) - Decommissioning and other provisions2



26 545 (6) - Other2



(2,089) (2,898) (2,324) Tax paid



8,630 22,021 9,472 Cash flow from operating activities



(5,121) (7,147) (4,789) Capital expenditure



(441) (208) (415) Investments in joint ventures and associates



(39) (75) (24) Investments in equity securities2



178 1,966 747 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses



544 475 21 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates



271 97 53 Proceeds from sale of equity securities2



237 221 156 Interest received



680 74 470 Other investing cash inflows2



(931) (715) (513) Other investing cash outflows2



(4,622) (5,312) (4,294) Cash flow from investing activities



(91) 20 2,707 Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months









Other debt:



140 3,189 241 - New borrowings



(1,533) (4,680) (1,390) - Repayments



(1,115) (926) (889) Interest paid



(45) - - Derivative financial instruments2



(2) 5 674 Change in non-controlling interest









Cash dividends paid to:



(3,875) (3,869) (3,971) - Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders



(68) (98) (124) - Non-controlling interest



(2,255) (2,533) - Repurchases of shares



(456) (27) (894) Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received



(9,300) (8,919) (3,646) Cash flow from financing activities



21 (161) 83 Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents



(5,271) 7,629 1,615 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



26,741 19,112 20,312 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



21,470 26,741 21,927 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period















1. See Note 8 "Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases".



2. See Note 7 "Change in presentation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows".



NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ("Interim Statements") of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Shell") have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and as adopted by the European Union, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (pages 167 to 214) as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, except for the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases on January 1, 2019, and should be read in conjunction with that filing.

Under IFRS 16, all lease contracts, with limited exceptions, are recognised in financial statements by way of right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities. Shell applied the modified retrospective transition method without restating comparative information. Further information in respect of the implementation of IFRS 16 is included in Note 8.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Interim Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2018 were published in Shell's Annual Report and Form 20-F and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

With the adoption of IFRS 16, the interest expense on leases, formerly classified as operating leases is reported under the Corporate segment, while depreciation related to the respective right-of-use assets is reported in the segments making use of the assets. This treatment is consistent with the existing treatment for leases formerly classified as finance leases.





INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

Quarters $ million

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018









Third-party revenue

11,639 11,902 10,721 Integrated Gas

2,433 3,205 2,572 Upstream

69,652 87,117 75,926 Downstream

11 4 16 Corporate

83,735 102,228 89,235 Total third-party revenue1







Inter-segment revenue

984 1,252 1,088 Integrated Gas

9,699 8,917 8,904 Upstream

1,195 1,078 794 Downstream

- - - Corporate







CCS earnings

2,795 3,579 2,391 Integrated Gas

1,706 1,601 1,854 Upstream

1,595 2,918 1,806 Downstream

(671) (644) (227) Corporate

5,424 7,454 5,824 Total





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS Quarters $ million

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018



6,001 5,590 5,899 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

156 56 132 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

6,157 5,646 6,031 Income/(loss) for the period







Current cost of supplies adjustment:

(985) 2,319 (274) Purchases

236 (551) 67 Taxation

16 40 - Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates

(733) 1,808 (207) Current cost of supplies adjustment1

5,424 7,454 5,824 CCS earnings







of which:

5,293 7,334 5,703 CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

131 120 121 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

1. The adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders is a negative $708 million in the first quarter 2019 (Q4 2018: positive $1,744 million; Q1 2018: negative $196 million).



















3. Earnings per share





EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters



Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018



6,001 5,590 5,899 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders ($ million)







Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining:

8,152.2 8,227.8 8,304.6 Basic earnings per share (million)

8,210.7 8,289.4 8,377.2 Diluted earnings per share (million)





























4. Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH1



Number of shares Nominal value ($ million)



A B A B Total At January 1, 2019 4,471,889,296 3,745,486,731 376 309 685 Repurchases of shares (72,531,119) - (6) - (6) At March 31, 2019 4,399,358,177 3,745,486,731 371 309 680











At January 1, 2018 4,597,136,050 3,745,486,731 387 309 696 Repurchases of shares - - - - - At March 31, 2018 4,597,136,050 3,745,486,731 387 309 696















At Royal Dutch Shell plc's Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2018, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of €194 million (representing 2,771 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 22, 2019, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2019, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in a general meeting.

5. Other reserves





OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger

reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total

At January 1, 2019 37,298 154 95 1,098 (22,030) 16,615

Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - (1,679) (1,679)

Transfer from other comprehensive income - - - - (89) (89)

Repurchases of shares - - 6 - - 6

Share-based compensation - - - (384) - (384)

At March 31, 2019 37,296 154 102 713 (23,797) 14,468

At January 1, 2018 37,298 154 84 1,440 (22,182) 16,794

Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - 1,217 1,217

Transfer from other comprehensive income - - - - (37) (37)

Repurchases of shares - - - - - -

Share-based compensation - - - (238) - (238)

At March 31, 2018 37,298 154 84 1,202 (21,002) 17,736



The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Royal Dutch Shell plc becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The "Shell" Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, presented in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at March 31, 2019 are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2018, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments measured using predominantly unobservable inputs have changed since that date.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES $ million March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

Carrying amount 62,844 62,798

Fair value1 66,518 64,708

1. Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.

















7. Change in presentation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

With effect from January 1, 2019, the starting point for the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows is 'Income before taxation' (previously: Income). Furthermore, to improve transparency, "Retirement benefits" and "Decommissioning and other provisions" have been separately disclosed. The "Other" component of cash flow from investing activities has been expanded to distinguish between cash inflows and outflows. Prior period comparatives for these line items have been revised to conform with current year presentation. In addition, a new line item, "Derivative financial instruments", has been introduced to cash flow from financing activities. Overall, the revisions do not have an impact on cash flow from operating activities, cash flow from investing activities or cash flow from financing activities, as previously published.

8. Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases

IFRS 16 was adopted with effect from January 1, 2019. Under the new standard, all lease contracts, with limited exceptions, are recognised in the financial statements by way of right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities. Shell applied the modified retrospective transition method, and consequently comparative information is not restated. As a practical expedient, no reassessment was performed of contracts that were previously identified as leases and contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease applying IAS 17 Leases and IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease. At January 1, 2019, additional lease liabilities were recognised for leases previously classified as operating leases applying IAS 17. These lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments and discounted using entity-specific incremental borrowing rates at January 1, 2019. In general, a corresponding right-of-use asset was recognised for an amount equal to each lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payment relating to the specific lease contract, as recognised on the balance sheet at December 31, 2018. Provisions for onerous lease contracts at December 31, 2018 were adjusted to the respective right-of-use assets recognised at January 1, 2019.

The reconciliation of differences between the operating lease commitments disclosed under the prior standard and the additional lease liabilities recognised on the balance sheet at January 1, 2019 is as follows: