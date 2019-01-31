Royal Dutch Shell plc 4th Quarter 2018 and Full Year Unaudited Results

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million

Full year Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 %1

Definition 2018 2017 %

5,590 5,839 3,807 +47 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders

23,352 12,977 +80

7,334 5,570 3,082 +138 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders Note 2 23,833 12,081 +97

1,646 (54) (1,221)

Of which: Identified items A 2,429 (3,683)



5,688 5,624 4,303 +32 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items

21,404 15,764 +36

120 169 94

Add: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

531 418



5,808 5,793 4,397 +32 CCS earnings excluding identified items

21,935 16,182 +36









Of which:









2,363 2,292 1,636

Integrated Gas

9,399 5,268



1,881 1,886 1,650

Upstream

6,775 3,091



2,131 2,010 1,396

Downstream

7,567 9,082



(567) (395) (285)

Corporate

(1,806) (1,259)



22,021 12,092 7,275 +203 Cash flow from operating activities

53,085 35,650 +49

(5,312) (4,082) (665)

Cash flow from investing activities

(13,659) (8,029)



16,709 8,010 6,610

Free cash flow H 39,426 27,621



0.68 0.70 0.46 +48 Basic earnings per share ($)

2.82 1.58 +78

0.89 0.67 0.37 +141 Basic CCS earnings per share ($) B 2.88 1.47 +96

0.69 0.68 0.52 +33 Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified items ($)

2.58 1.92 +34

0.47 0.47 0.47 - Dividend per share ($)

1.88 1.88 -

1. Q4 on Q4 change.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2017, CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items of $5.7 billion mainly benefited from higher realised oil, gas and LNG prices as well as stronger contributions from crude oil and LNG trading, partly offset by movements in deferred tax positions. Full year earnings of $21.4 billion also reflected higher realised oil, gas and LNG prices, partly offset by movements in deferred tax positions.

Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter 2018 was $22.0 billion, which included positive working capital movements of $9.1 billion, mainly as a result of a fall in crude oil price and lower inventory levels. Excluding working capital movements, cash flow from operations of $12.9 billion mainly reflected increased earnings, compared with the fourth quarter 2017.

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.9 billion. In January 2019, the second tranche of the share buyback programme was completed, with 83.5 million A ordinary shares bought back for cancellation for an aggregate consideration of $2.5 billion. Today, Shell launches the next tranche of the share buyback programme, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $2.5 billion in the period up to and including April 29, 2019.

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented:

"Shell delivered a very strong financial performance in 2018, with cash flow from operations of $49.6 billion, excluding working capital movements. We delivered on our promises for the year, including the completion of the $30 billion divestment programme and starting up key growth projects while maintaining discipline on capital investment. We paid our entire dividend in cash, further reduced our debt and launched our share buyback programme, with $4.5 billion in shares repurchased so far.

We will continue with a strong delivery focus in 2019, with a disciplined approach to capital investment and growing both our cash flow and returns. Our strategy to deliver a world-class investment case is working."





ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 %1

Definition 2018 2017 % 7,995 5,830 6,778

Capital investment C 24,779 24,006



2,699 613 6,474

Divestments D 7,102 17,340



3,788 3,596 3,756 +1 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)

3,666 3,664 -

59.89 68.21 55.28 +8 Global liquids realised price ($/b) 2

63.85 49.00 +30

5.75 4.92 4.44 +30 Global natural gas realised price ($/thousand scf) 2

5.13 4.33 +18

10,279 9,312 9,776 +5 Operating expenses G 39,316 38,083 +3

10,147 9,248 9,839 +3 Underlying operating expenses G 39,025 37,556 +4

9.4% 8.7% 5.8%

ROACE E 9.4% 5.8%



7.6% 7.1% 5.6%

ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items) E 7.6% 5.6%



20.3% 23.1% 25.0%

Gearing3 F 20.3% 25.0%



1. Q4 on Q4 change. 2. Following a reassessment, third quarter 2018 (liquids realised price) and the four quarters of 2017 (natural gas realised price) have been revised. 3. With effect from 2018, the net debt calculation has been amended (see Definition F). Gearing as previously published at December 31, 2017 was 24.8%.





























Supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter is available at www.shell.com/investor.

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Integrated Gas

In December, Shell announced that wells had been opened at its Prelude floating LNG facility in Australia (Shell interest 67.5%). During this initial phase of production, gas and condensate are produced and moved through the facility. Once this has concluded, the facility will be prepared for reliable production of LNG and LPG.

During the quarter, Shell completed the sale of its shares in Shell entities in New Zealand.

Upstream

During the quarter, Shell completed the sale of its Upstream interests in Ireland, as well as the disposal of its interests in the Draugen and Gjøa fields in Norway.

In December, Shell and its partners renewed a number of onshore oil mining leases in the Niger Delta for 20 years (Shell interest 30%).

Downstream

In January, Shell announced the start of production of the fourth alpha olefins unit at the Geismar chemicals manufacturing site in the USA (Shell interest 100%). Start-up operations began in December 2018. Shell's Geismar plant is the largest producer of alpha olefins in the world.

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT





INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 %1

2018 2017 % 3,579 2,116 848 +322 Segment earnings 11,444 5,078 +125

1,216 (176) (788)

Of which: Identified items (Definition A) 2,045 (190)



2,363 2,292 1,636 +44 Earnings excluding identified items 9,399 5,268 +78

5,786 3,320 823 +603 Cash flow from operating activities 14,617 6,467 +126

1,483 862 1,043 +42 Capital investment (Definition C) 4,460 3,827 +17

213 208 229 -7 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 214 203 +5

4,442 4,156 4,364 +2 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,311 3,969 +9

979 924 981 - Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 957 887 +8

8.78 8.18 8.52 +3 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 34.32 33.24 +3

17.39 17.27 17.15 +1 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 71.21 66.04 +8

1. Q4 on Q4 change.

Fourth quarter identified items primarily reflected a gain of $1,034 million on sale of assets, mainly related to the divestment of assets in New Zealand as well as revaluation of assets in India. Identified items also included a gain of $321 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges totalling $190 million, mainly related to investments in Trinidad and Tobago.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2017, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items benefited from higher realised oil, gas and LNG prices, as well as higher contributions from LNG trading. These were partly offset by movements in deferred tax positions.

Total production remained largely unchanged compared with the fourth quarter 2017, while LNG liquefaction was 3% higher, mainly due to lower maintenance and increased feedgas availability, partly offset by divestments.

Cash flow from operating activities of $5,786 million included negative working capital movements of $811 million, compared with negative movements of $1,895 million[i] in the same quarter a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements increased compared with the same quarter a year ago, mainly as a result of higher earnings and cash margining receipts on derivatives.

Full year identified items primarily reflected a gain of $1,937 million on sale of assets, mainly related to the divestment of assets in Thailand, New Zealand and India. Identified items also comprised a gain of $481 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $371 million, mainly related to investments in Trinidad and Tobago and Shell's investment in a joint venture.

Compared with the full year 2017, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items benefited from higher realised oil, gas and LNG prices, increased contributions from LNG trading and higher volumes, partly offset by increased operating expenses.

Production volumes were up by 8% compared to the full year 2017, mainly reflecting lower maintenance activity and additional wells from existing fields. LNG liquefaction volumes were 3% higher, largely driven by increased feedgas availability and lower maintenance activities. This more than offset the impact of divestments.

Cash flow from operating activities of $14,617 million included negative working capital movements of $1,664 million, compared with negative movements of $2,192 million[ii] in 2017. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements increased compared with the full year 2017, mainly as a result of higher earnings and cash margining receipts on derivatives.



UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 %1

2018 2017 % 1,601 2,249 2,050 -22 Segment earnings 6,798 1,551 +338 (280) 363 400

Of which: Identified items (Definition A) 23 (1,540)

1,881 1,886 1,650 +14 Earnings excluding identified items 6,775 3,091 +119 6,869 6,663 3,765 +82 Cash flow from operating activities 22,661 16,337 +39 3,988 3,037 3,485 +14 Capital investment (Definition C) 12,525 13,648 -8 1,672 1,602 1,542 +8 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,589 1,622 -2 6,593 6,206 7,154 -8 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 6,494 6,699 -3 2,809 2,672 2,775 +1 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,709 2,777 -2 1. Q4 on Q4 change.

Fourth quarter identified items primarily reflected a loss of $420 million on sale of assets, mainly related to a negative non-cash cumulative currency translation difference in connection with the divestment in Ireland, partly offset by a gain of $176 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2017, Upstream earnings excluding identified items reflected higher realised oil and gas prices as well as lower well write-offs, partly offset by less favourable movements in deferred tax positions. Total production increased by 1% compared with the same quarter a year ago, mainly driven by new field start-ups and ramp-ups, partly offset by divestments. Excluding portfolio impacts, production was 5% higher.

Cash flow from operating activities of $6,869 million included positive working capital movements of $1,720 million, compared with positive movements of $412 million[iii] in the same quarter a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements increased compared with the fourth quarter 2017 as a result of higher earnings and cash margining receipts on derivatives related to the divestment in Denmark, partly offset by higher tax payments.

Full year identified items included a net gain of $886 million on sale of assets, mainly related to the divestments in Iraq, Malaysia, Oman and Ireland, as well as a gain of $149 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. Identified items also included a $561 million charge related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position and a net impairment charge of $350 million, mainly related to assets in North America and deep-water rig joint ventures.

Compared with the full year 2017, Upstream earnings excluding identified items benefited from higher realised oil and gas prices and lower well write-offs, partly offset by movements in deferred tax positions and lower volumes. Total production was 2% lower compared with the full year 2017, mainly due to divestments and field decline, partly offset by new field start-ups and ramp-ups as well as improved field performance. Excluding portfolio impacts, production was 5% higher than in 2017.

Cash flow from operating activities of $22,661 million included positive working capital movements of $745 million, compared with negative movements of $2 million[iv] in 2017. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements increased compared with 2017, mainly as a result of higher earnings, partly offset by higher tax payments.



DOWNSTREAM Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 %1

2018 2017 % 2,918 1,709 1,116 +161 Segment earnings2 7,601 8,258 -8 787 (301) (280)

Of which: Identified items (Definition A) 34 (824)

2,131 2,010 1,396 +53 Earnings excluding identified items2 7,567 9,082 -17







Of which:





1,835 1,473 884 +108 Oil Products 5,491 6,460 -15 834 424 96 +769 Refining & Trading 1,513 2,462 -39 1,001 1,049 788 +27 Marketing 3,978 3,998 -1 296 537 512 -42 Chemicals 2,076 2,622 -21 8,794 1,037 2,649 +232 Cash flow from operating activities 13,928 12,429 +12 2,427 1,860 2,208 +10 Capital investment (Definition C) 7,564 6,416 +18 2,723 2,675 2,589 +5 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 2,648 2,572 +3 6,906 6,697 6,861 +1 Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d) 6,783 6,599 +3 4,110 4,145 4,688 -12 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 17,644 18,239 -3 1. Q4 on Q4 change. 2. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2).

Fourth quarter identified items primarily reflected a gain of $670 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and a gain of $297 million on sale of assets, mainly related to the divestment in Argentina. This was partly offset by impairment charges of $160 million, mainly related to assets in Singapore and the UK.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2017, Downstream earnings excluding identified items benefited from increased contributions from crude oil trading and stronger refining and marketing margins, partly offset by higher operating expenses and lower base chemicals and intermediates margins.

Cash flow from operating activities of $8,794 million included positive working capital movements of $7,570 million, compared with negative movements of $334 million[v] in the same quarter a year ago, mainly as a result of a fall in crude oil price and lower inventory levels. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements decreased compared with the same quarter a year ago as higher cash cost of sales more than offset the increase in CCS earnings.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items reflected increased contributions from crude oil trading and improved operational performance. Earnings also benefited from stronger refining margins mainly in Canada , despite lower refining margins in other parts of the portfolio, compared with the fourth quarter 2017. This was partly offset by higher operating expenses.

Refinery availability increased to 94% compared with 89% in the fourth quarter 2017, mainly due to lower downtime.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items were higher compared with the fourth quarter 2017, mainly as a result of increased margins.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2017, Oil Products sales volumes increased by 1%, reflecting increased refining and trading volumes.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings excluding identified items reflected lower base chemicals and intermediates margins, mainly in Asia , compared with the fourth quarter 2017.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability was 93%, remaining at a similar level as in the fourth quarter 2017.

Full year identified items included a gain of $233 million related to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and a gain of $225 million on sale of assets, mainly related to the divestment in Argentina. This was partly offset by impairment charges totalling $386 million, mainly related to assets in Singapore and the UK.

Compared with the full year 2017, Downstream earnings excluding identified items reflected higher operating expenses, adverse currency exchange rate effects and lower base chemicals and refining margins, partly offset by improved marketing margins.

Cash flow from operating activities of $13,928 million included positive working capital movements of $3,164 million, compared with negative movements of $148 million[vi] in the full year 2017. Excluding working capital movements, cash flow from operating activities reflected lower earnings and higher cash cost of sales.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items reflected higher operating expenses, adverse currency exchange rate effects and lower contributions from oil products trading, partly offset by higher contributions from crude oil trading, compared with the full year 2017.

Refinery availability was 91%, remaining at a similar level as in the full year 2017.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items were at a similar level as in the full year 2017, since the impacts of higher operating expenses and adverse currency exchange rate effects were almost fully offset by improved margins.

Compared with the full year 2017, Oil Products sales volumes increased by 3% as a result of higher refining and trading volumes.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings excluding identified items reflected lower base chemicals margins and higher operating expenses, partly offset by higher intermediates margins, compared with the full year 2017.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability increased to 93% compared with 92% in 2017.



CORPORATE Quarters $ million Full year Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017

2018 2017 (644) (335) (838) Segment earnings (1,479) (2,416) (77) 60 (553) Of which: Identified items (Definition A) 327 (1,157) (567) (395) (285) Earnings excluding identified items (1,806) (1,259) 572 1,072 38 Cash flow from operating activities 1,879 417

Fourth quarter identified items primarily reflected a tax charge of $74 million related to the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on financing positions.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2017, Corporate earnings excluding identified items mainly reflected lower tax credits.

Full year identified items primarily reflected a tax credit of $325 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions.

Compared with the full year 2017, Corporate earnings excluding identified items mainly reflected lower tax credits and adverse currency exchange effects, partly offset by higher net interest income.

PRELIMINARY RESERVES UPDATE

When final volumes are reported in the 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Shell expects that SEC proved oil and gas reserves additions before taking into account production will be around 0.7 billion boe, and 2018 production to be 1.4 billion boe. As a result, total proved reserves on an SEC basis are expected to be 11.6 billion boe. Acquisitions and divestments of 2018 reserves are expected to account for a net reduction of 0.2 billion boe.

The proved Reserves Replacement Ratio on an SEC basis is expected to be 53% for the year and 96% for the 3-year average. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments, the reserves replacement ratio is expected to be 66% for the year.

Further information will be provided in the 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F, which is expected to be filed in March 2019.

OUTLOOK FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2019

Compared with the first quarter 2018, Integrated Gas production is expected to decrease by some 140 – 170 thousand boe/d, mainly due to divestments, the transfer of some activities into the Upstream segment as of 2019 and higher maintenance activities. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be 0.4 – 0.7 million tonnes lower, mainly as a result of divestments and higher maintenance activities.

Compared with the first quarter 2018, Upstream production is expected to be 10 – 50 thousand boe/d lower, mainly due to divestments and field decline, partly offset by ramp-ups of existing fields. This includes the impact of additional activities previously reported in the Integrated Gas segment in 2018.

Refinery availability is expected to decrease in the first quarter 2019 compared with the same period a year earlier as a result of higher maintenance activity.

Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be 40 – 70 thousand boe/d lower compared with the same period a year earlier, mainly as a result of the divestment in Argentina.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability in the first quarter 2019 is expected to be at a similar level as in the first quarter 2018.

Corporate earnings excluding identified items are expected to be a net charge of $400 – 450 million in the first quarter 2019 and a net charge of $1,700 – 1,900 million for the full year 2019. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects and the impact of IFRS 16 Leases.

The results and outlook reported in this announcement do not include the impact of the application of the new standard IFRS 16, which is effective as of January 1, 2019. The quantitative impact at transition date will be disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

The LNG Outlook will be held on February 25, 2019 in London.

Shell will host a webcast covering the impact of IFRS 16 Leases on March 28, 2019.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2019.

Shell will host Management Day events on June 4, 2019 in London, and on June 5, 2019 in New York.

First quarter 2019 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on May 2, 2019. Second quarter 2019 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on August 1, 2019. Third quarter 2019 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on October 31, 2019.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarters $ million Full year

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017

2018 2017



102,228 100,151 85,422 Revenue1 388,379 305,179



1,351 1,000 1,034 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 4,106 4,225



1,047 397 1,668 Interest and other income 4,071 2,466



104,626 101,548 88,124 Total revenue and other income 396,556 311,870



78,680 76,070 64,095 Purchases 294,399 223,447



6,803 6,256 6,563 Production and manufacturing expenses 26,970 26,652



3,162 2,829 2,953 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 11,360 10,509



314 227 260 Research and development 986 922



545 322 921 Exploration 1,340 1,945



6,244 5,198 5,796 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 22,135 26,223



971 909 984 Interest expense 3,745 4,042



96,719 91,811 81,572 Total expenditure 360,935 293,740



7,907 9,737 6,552 Income/(loss) before taxation 35,621 18,130



2,261 3,696 2,615 Taxation charge/(credit) 11,715 4,695



5,646 6,041 3,937 Income/(loss) for the period1 23,906 13,435



56 202 130 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 554 458



5,590 5,839 3,807 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 23,352 12,977



0.68 0.70 0.46 Basic earnings per share ($)2 2.82 1.58



0.67 0.70 0.46 Diluted earnings per share ($)2 2.80 1.56

1. See Note 2 "Segment information". 2. See Note 3 "Earnings per share".























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarters $ million Full year





Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017

2018 2017







5,646 6,041 3,937 Income/(loss) for the period 23,906 13,435









Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:













Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:







(354) (500) 355 - Currency translation differences (3,172) 5,156



- - 258 - Unrealised gains/(losses) on securities1 - 593



- (1) - - Debt instruments remeasurements1 (15) -



1,499 (69) (484) - Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) 730 (552)



(61) 43 - - Deferred cost of hedging1 (209) -



17 8 46 - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (10) 170



1,101 (519) 175 Total (2,676) 5,367









Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:







426 615 (2,056) - Retirement benefits remeasurements 3,588 604



50 84 - - Equity instruments remeasurements1 (153) -



194 (2) - - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 193 -



670 697 (2,056) Total 3,628 604



1,771 178 (1,881) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 952 5,971



7,417 6,219 2,056 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 24,858 19,406



34 173 133 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 383 578



7,383 6,046 1,923 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 24,475 18,828

1. See Note 1 "Basis of preparation" regarding IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million





December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017

Assets





Non-current assets





Intangible assets 23,586 24,180

Property, plant and equipment 223,175 226,380

Joint ventures and associates 25,329 27,927

Investments in securities 3,074 7,222

Deferred tax 12,097 13,791

Retirement benefits 6,051 2,799

Trade and other receivables 7,826 8,475

Derivative financial instruments1 574 919



301,712 311,693

Current assets





Inventories 21,117 25,223

Trade and other receivables 42,431 44,565

Derivative financial instruments1 7,193 5,304

Cash and cash equivalents 26,741 20,312



97,482 95,404

Total assets 399,194 407,097

Liabilities





Non-current liabilities





Debt 66,690 73,870

Trade and other payables 2,735 3,447

Derivative financial instruments1 1,399 981

Deferred tax 14,837 13,007

Retirement benefits 11,653 13,247

Decommissioning and other provisions 21,533 24,966



118,847 129,518

Current liabilities





Debt 10,134 11,795

Trade and other payables 48,888 51,410

Derivative financial instruments1 7,184 5,253

Taxes payable 7,497 7,250

Retirement benefits 451 594

Decommissioning and other provisions 3,659 3,465



77,813 79,767

Total liabilities 196,660 209,285

Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 198,646 194,356

Non-controlling interest 3,888 3,456

Total equity 202,534 197,812

Total liabilities and equity 399,194 407,097

1. See Note 6 "Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding finance lease liabilities".





































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

$ million Share capital1 Shares

held in

trust Other reserves2 Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling

interest Total equity

At January 1, 2018 (as previously published) 696 (917) 16,932 177,645 194,356 3,456 197,812

Impact of IFRS 93 - - (138) 88 (50) - (50)

At January 1, 2018 (as revised) 696 (917) 16,794 177,733 194,306 3,456 197,762

Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - 1,123 23,352 24,475 383 24,858

Transfer from other comprehensive income4 - - (971) 971 - - -

Dividends - - - (15,675) (15,675) (586) (16,261)

Repurchases of shares5 (11) - 11 (4,519) (4,519) - (4,519)

Share-based compensation6, 7 - (343) (342) 693 8 - 8

Other changes in non-controlling interest - - - 51 51 635 686

At December 31, 2018 685 (1,260) 16,615 182,606 198,646 3,888 202,534

At January 1, 2017 683 (901) 11,298 175,566 186,646 1,865 188,511

Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - - 5,851 12,977 18,828 578 19,406

Dividends - - - (15,628) (15,628) (406) (16,034)

Scrip dividends 13 - (13) 4,751 4,751 - 4,751

Share-based compensation - (16) (204) (74) (294) - (294)

Other changes in non-controlling interest - - - 53 53 1,419 1,472

At December 31, 2017 696 (917) 16,932 177,645 194,356 3,456 197,812

1. See Note 4 "Share capital". 2. See Note 5 "Other reserves". 3. See Note 1 "Basis of preparation". 4. In accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments, the transfer mainly relates to the sale of Shell's shareholding in Malaysia LNG Tiga Sdn Bhd ($617 million) and the sale of shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited ($481 million). 5. The repurchase of shares recognised through retained earnings in the quarter represents the aggregate maximum consideration Shell is contractually bound to under the current tranche of the buyback programme, plus associated stamp duty. 6. The amendments to IFRS 2 Share-based Payment became effective January 1, 2018. Following adoption of the amendments, components of share-based payments that were previously classified as cash-settled are now classified as equity-settled. This resulted in an increase of $172 million in the share plan reserve within other reserves and a net increase of $125 million in retained earnings. 7. Includes a reclassification of $503 million between Other reserves and Retained earnings, which relates to the unwinding of expired share options.























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Quarters $ million Full year

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017

2018 2017

5,646 6,041 3,937 Income/(loss) for the period 23,906 13,435







Adjustment for:





2,804 2,694 1,467 - Current tax 10,475 6,591

717 690 817 - Interest expense (net) 2,878 3,365

6,244 5,198 5,796 - Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 22,135 26,223

145 149 541 - Exploration well write-offs1 449 897

(927) (163) (1,319) - Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (3,265) (1,640)

(1,351) (1,000) (1,034) - Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (4,106) (4,225)

1,535 1,374 1,647 - Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 4,903 4,998

7,694 (1,693) (1,368) - (Increase)/decrease in inventories 2,823 (2,079)

8,421 (2,722) (2,544) - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables1 1,955 (2,577)

(7,014) 1,788 2,040 - Increase/(decrease) in current payables1 (1,336) 2,406

1,626 560 (140) - Derivative financial instruments1 799 (1,039)

(1,075) 711 167 - Deferred tax, retirement benefits, decommissioning and other provisions1 219 (4,300)

454 299 (367) - Other1 921 (98)

(2,898) (1,834) (2,365) Tax paid (9,671) (6,307)

22,021 12,092 7,275 Cash flow from operating activities 53,085 35,650

(7,147) (5,800) (5,861) Capital expenditure (23,011) (20,845)

(208) (78) (202) Investments in joint ventures and associates (880) (595)

1,966 231 2,866 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 4,366 8,808

475 935 221 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 1,594 2,177

221 236 157 Interest received 823 724

(619) 394 2,154 Other2 3,449 1,702

(5,312) (4,082) (665) Cash flow from investing activities (13,659) (8,029)

20 (155) 543 Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months (396) (869)







Other debt:





3,189 424 120 - New borrowings 3,977 760

(4,680) (2,260) (4,103) - Repayments (11,912) (11,720)

(926) (864) (840) Interest paid (3,574) (3,550)

5 (1) 6 Change in non-controlling interest 678 293







Cash dividends paid to:





(3,869) (3,949) (2,266) - Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (15,675) (10,877)

(98) (134) (97) - Non-controlling interest (584) (406)

(2,533) (1,414) - Repurchases of shares (3,947) -

(27) (2) (443) Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (1,115) (717)

(8,919) (8,355) (7,080) Cash flow from financing activities (32,548) (27,086)

(161) (11) 83 Currency translation differences relating to cash and cash equivalents (449) 647

7,629 (356) (387) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,429 1,182

19,112 19,468 20,699 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,312 19,130

26,741 19,112 20,312 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 26,741 20,312















1. Prior period comparatives within Cash flow from operating activities have been revised to conform with current year presentation. See Note 7 "Change in presentation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows".

2. Full year 2018 includes $3,307 million from the sale of shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited, which were received in connection with the oil sands divestment.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Shell") have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (pages 142 to 148) as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, except for the adoption of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments and IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers on January 1, 2018, and should be read in conjunction with that filing.

IFRS 9 sets out the requirements for recognising and measuring financial assets, financial liabilities and certain contracts to buy or sell non-financial items. Furthermore, this standard facilitates the use of hedge accounting and results in different income recognition upon the sale of certain investments in securities. The adoption of IFRS 9 resulted in a decrease of $83 million in equity at January 1, 2018, mainly representing the recognition of additional provisions for impairment of receivables under the expected loss model. In addition, changing the measurement basis from amortised cost to fair value for certain financial assets resulted in an increase of $33 million in equity at January 1, 2018. Furthermore, a reclassification within equity between other reserves and retained earnings, primarily representing deferred cost of hedging, was recognised.

IFRS 15 provides a single model of accounting for revenue arising from contracts with customers based on the identification and satisfaction of performance obligations, and revenue from contracts with customers that is distinguished from other sources. Shell has adopted IFRS 15 with effect from January 1, 2018 and has elected to apply the modified retrospective transition approach. Although IFRS 15 does not generally represent a change from Shell's current practice, the accounting for certain contracts, such as those with provisional pricing or take-or-pay arrangements, and underlifts and overlifts, has been identified as an area of change. However, these do not have a significant effect on Shell's accounting or disclosures, and therefore no transition adjustment is presented.

IFRS 16 Leases will be applied by Shell with effect from January 1, 2019. Under the new standard, all lease contracts, with limited exceptions, are recognised in the financial statements by way of right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities. Shell will apply the modified retrospective transition approach without restating comparative information.

Compared with the existing accounting for operating leases under IAS 17, application of the new standard will have a significant impact on the classification of expenditures and consequently the classification of cash flow from operating activities, cash flow from investing activities and cash flow from financing activities. It will also impact the timing of expenses recognised in the statement of income.

Differences between the operating lease commitments under the current standard and the additional lease liabilities recognised on balance sheet at January 1, 2019 are expected to be mainly driven by the impact of discounting lease payments, short-term leases, the use of hindsight to assess options to extend or terminate leases and commencement of lease contracts after January 1, 2019. The detailed analysis, which will determine the impact upon application of the new standard, is close to completion. The quantitative impact at transition date will be disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F. No impact is expected in relation to lease contracts previously classified as finance leases.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2017 were published in Shell's Annual Report and Form 20-F and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis ("CCS earnings"), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.