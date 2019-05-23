Royal Dutch Shell plc: Board Committee Changes
May 23, 2019, 13:45 ET
THE HAGUE, Netherlands, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the following changes to the membership of its Board Committees:
Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 21, 2019 to appoint Neil Carson as a Director of the Company with effect from June 1, 2019, Neil Carson has now been appointed as a member Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from June 1, 2019.
Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:
|
COMMITTEE
|
MEMBERSHIP
|
Audit Committee
|
Euleen Goh (Chair)
Ann Godbehere
Roberto Setubal
Gerrit Zalm
|
Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee
|
Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Linda Stuntz
Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)
|
Nomination and Succession Committee
|
Charles Holliday (Chair)
Linda Stuntz
Gerard Kleisterlee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)
Catherine Hughes
Sir Nigel Sheinwald
Gerrit Zalm
Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
May 23, 2019
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
