Royal Dutch Shell plc: Board Committee Changes

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

May 23, 2019, 13:45 ET

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces the following changes to the membership of its Board Committees:

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 21, 2019 to appoint Neil Carson as a Director of the Company with effect from June 1, 2019, Neil Carson has now been appointed as a member Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from June 1, 2019.

Following these changes, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

COMMITTEE

MEMBERSHIP

 

Audit Committee

Euleen Goh (Chair)

Ann Godbehere

Roberto Setubal

Gerrit Zalm

 

 

Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee

Sir Nigel Sheinwald (Chair)

Catherine Hughes

Linda Stuntz

Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)

 

 

Nomination and Succession Committee

Charles Holliday (Chair)

Linda Stuntz

Gerard Kleisterlee

 

 

Remuneration Committee

Gerard Kleisterlee (Chair)

Catherine Hughes

Sir Nigel Sheinwald

Gerrit Zalm

Neil Carson (effective June 1, 2019)

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
May 23, 2019

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

Related Links

https://www.shell.com/

Also from this source

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares...

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Board Committee Changes

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

May 23, 2019, 13:45 ET