Royal Dutch Shell plc First Quarter 2019 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("RDS") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) today announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the first quarter 2019 interim dividend, which was announced on May 2, 2019 at US$0.47 per A ordinary share ("A Share") and B ordinary share ("B Share").

Dividends on A Shares will be paid, by default, in euro at the rate of €0.4154 per A Share. Holders of A Shares who have validly submitted pounds sterling currency elections by June 3, 2019 will be entitled to a dividend of 36.97p per A Share.

Dividends on B Shares will be paid, by default, in pounds sterling at the rate of 36.97p per B Share. Holders of B Shares who have validly submitted euro currency elections by June 3, 2019 will be entitled to a dividend of €0.4154 per B Share.

This dividend will be payable on June 24, 2019 to those members whose names were on the Register of Members on May 17, 2019.

Taxation - cash dividend

Cash dividends on A Shares will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15%, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their particular circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax.

If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends you should consult your own tax advisor.

