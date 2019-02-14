Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Andrew

Last Name(s)

Brown

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/amendments

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU7

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of
transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

 B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

Currency

GBP

Price

£24.30

Volume

10,000

Total

£243,000

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

10,000

£24.30

£243,000

Date of transaction

February 4, 2019

Place of transaction

London

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44-20-7934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-4540
United States: +1-832-337-2034

