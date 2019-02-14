Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Feb 14, 2019, 11:43 ET
LONDON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Andrew
|
Last Name(s)
|
Brown
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Upstream Director
|
Initial notification/amendments
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
Full name of the entity
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU7
|
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MM408
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
Price
|
£24.30
|
Volume
|
10,000
|
Total
|
£243,000
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
10,000
£24.30
£243,000
|
Date of transaction
|
February 4, 2019
|
Place of transaction
|
London
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
