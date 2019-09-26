Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sep 26, 2019, 12:53 ET

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 23rd, 2019 in respect of the second quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share
Type

Number of notional
dividend shares
acquired

Price per
Share

Ben van Beurden

23 September 2019

RDSA

11,105.75

 EUR 26.62

Jessica Uhl*

23 September 2019

RDS.A

2,678.32

 USD 58.50

John Abbott

23 September 2019

RDSB

3,148.09

 GBP 23.58

Harry Brekelmans

23 September 2019

RDSA

3,093.68

 EUR 26.62

Wael Sawan

23 September 2019

RDSA

2,376.67

 EUR 26.62

Ronan Cassidy

23 September 2019

RDSB

2,624.67

 GBP 23.58

Donny Ching

23 September 2019

RDSA

2,336.49

 EUR 26.62

Maarten Wetselaar

23 September 2019

RDSA

3,114.18

 EUR 26.62

* Note: An error has been identified in the Director/PDMR Shareholding disclosures published on March 27, 2019 (2,455.32 RDS.A) and June 26, 2019 (2,375.92 RDS.A). This should have been communicated as 2,444.03 RDS.A (March 2019) and 2,364.99 RDS.A (June 2019), a difference of 22.22 RDS.A. This difference of 22.22 RDS.A has been deducted from the number of notional dividend shares in this disclosure.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke 
Deputy Company Secretary


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

26.62

Volume

11,105.75

Total

295,635.07

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

11,105.75

26.62

295,635.07

Date of transaction

23/09/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)

Identification Code

US7802592060

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

USD

Price

58.50

Volume

2,678.32

Total

156,681.72

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,678.32

58.50

156,681.72

Date of transaction

23/09/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

John

Last Name(s)

Abbott

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

23.58

Volume

3,148.09

Total

74,231.96

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

3,148.09

23.58

74,231.96

Date of transaction

23/09/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

26.62

Volume

3,093.68

Total

82,353.76

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

3,093.68

26.62

82,353.76

Date of transaction

23/09/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Wael

Last Name(s)

Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

EUR

Price

26.62

Volume

2,376.67

Total

63,266.96

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,376.67

26.62

63,266.96

Date of transaction

23/09/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

23.58

Volume

2,624.67

Total

61,889.72

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,624.67

23.58

61,889.72

Date of transaction

23/09/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

26.62

Volume

2,336.49

Total

62,197.36

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,336.49

26.62

62,197.36

Date of transaction

23/09/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Maarten

Last Name(s)

Wetselaar

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas and New Energies Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

26.62

Volume

3,114.18

Total

82,899.47

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

3,114.18

26.62

82,899.47

Date of transaction

23/09/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

Also from this source

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares...

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sep 26, 2019, 12:53 ET