Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Sep 26, 2019, 12:53 ET
LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 23rd, 2019 in respect of the second quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|
PDMR
|
Date Acquired
|
Share
|
Number of notional
|
Price per
|
Ben van Beurden
|
23 September 2019
|
RDSA
|
11,105.75
|
EUR 26.62
|
Jessica Uhl*
|
23 September 2019
|
RDS.A
|
2,678.32
|
USD 58.50
|
John Abbott
|
23 September 2019
|
RDSB
|
3,148.09
|
GBP 23.58
|
Harry Brekelmans
|
23 September 2019
|
RDSA
|
3,093.68
|
EUR 26.62
|
Wael Sawan
|
23 September 2019
|
RDSA
|
2,376.67
|
EUR 26.62
|
Ronan Cassidy
|
23 September 2019
|
RDSB
|
2,624.67
|
GBP 23.58
|
Donny Ching
|
23 September 2019
|
RDSA
|
2,336.49
|
EUR 26.62
|
Maarten Wetselaar
|
23 September 2019
|
RDSA
|
3,114.18
|
EUR 26.62
* Note: An error has been identified in the Director/PDMR Shareholding disclosures published on March 27, 2019 (2,455.32 RDS.A) and June 26, 2019 (2,375.92 RDS.A). This should have been communicated as 2,444.03 RDS.A (March 2019) and 2,364.99 RDS.A (June 2019), a difference of 22.22 RDS.A. This difference of 22.22 RDS.A has been deducted from the number of notional dividend shares in this disclosure.
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Ben
|
Last Name(s)
|
van Beurden
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
26.62
|
Volume
|
11,105.75
|
Total
|
295,635.07
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
11,105.75
26.62
295,635.07
|
Date of transaction
|
23/09/2019
|
Place of transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Jessica
|
Last Name(s)
|
Uhl
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
|
Identification Code
|
US7802592060
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|
Currency
|
USD
|
Price
|
58.50
|
Volume
|
2,678.32
|
Total
|
156,681.72
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
2,678.32
58.50
156,681.72
|
Date of transaction
|
23/09/2019
|
Place of transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
John
|
Last Name(s)
|
Abbott
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Downstream Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MM408
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
Price
|
23.58
|
Volume
|
3,148.09
|
Total
|
74,231.96
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
3,148.09
23.58
74,231.96
|
Date of transaction
|
23/09/2019
|
Place of transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Harry
|
Last Name(s)
|
Brekelmans
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Projects & Technology Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
26.62
|
Volume
|
3,093.68
|
Total
|
82,353.76
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
3,093.68
26.62
82,353.76
|
Date of transaction
|
23/09/2019
|
Place of transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Wael
|
Last Name(s)
|
Sawan
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Upstream Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
26.62
|
Volume
|
2,376.67
|
Total
|
63,266.96
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
2,376.67
26.62
63,266.96
|
Date of transaction
|
23/09/2019
|
Place of transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Ronan
|
Last Name(s)
|
Cassidy
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MM408
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
|
Currency
|
GBP
|
Price
|
23.58
|
Volume
|
2,624.67
|
Total
|
61,889.72
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
2,624.67
23.58
61,889.72
|
Date of transaction
|
23/09/2019
|
Place of transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Donny
|
Last Name(s)
|
Ching
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Legal Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
26.62
|
Volume
|
2,336.49
|
Total
|
62,197.36
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
2,336.49
26.62
62,197.36
|
Date of transaction
|
23/09/2019
|
Place of transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
First Name(s)
|
Maarten
|
Last Name(s)
|
Wetselaar
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
Position/status
|
Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
|
Initial notification/ amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
Royal Dutch Shell plc
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|
Identification Code
|
GB00B03MLX29
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
|
Currency
|
EUR
|
Price
|
26.62
|
Volume
|
3,114.18
|
Total
|
82,899.47
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
3,114.18
26.62
82,899.47
|
Date of transaction
|
23/09/2019
|
Place of transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
