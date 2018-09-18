Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

LONDON, September 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company")(NYSE :RDS.A ) (NYSE :RDS.B ) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 17, 2018 in respect of the second quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2017 (http://www.shell.com/annualreport ).

Number of notional Share dividend shares Price per PDMR Date Acquired Type acquired Share Ben van Beurden 17 September 2018 RDSA 12,352.08 EUR 27.82 Jessica Uhl 17 September 2018 RDS.A 1,831.72 USD 64.78 John Abbott 17 September 2018 RDSB 3,353.71 GBP 25.15 Harry Brekelmans 17 September 2018 RDSA 3,212.77 EUR 27.82 Andrew Brown 17 September 2018 RDSB 3,231.60 GBP 25.15 Ronan Cassidy 17 September 2018 RDSB 2,284.20 GBP 25.15 Donny Ching 17 September 2018 RDSA 2,414.45 EUR 27.82 Maarten Wetselaar 17 September 2018 RDSA 2,757.19 EUR 27.82

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the Nature of the transaction LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 27.82 Volume 12,352.08 Total 343,634.87 Aggregated information Volume 12,352.08 Price 27.82 Total 343,634.87 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the Nature of the transaction LTIP Currency USD Price 64.78 Volume 1,831.72 Total 118,658.82 Aggregated information Volume 1,831.72 Price 64.78 Total 118,658.82 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the Nature of the transaction LTIP and DBP Currency GBP Price 25.15 Volume 3,353.71 Total 84,345.81 Aggregated information Volume 3,353.71 Price 25.15 Total 84,345.81 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the Nature of the transaction LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 27.82 Volume 3,212.77 Total 89,379.26 Aggregated information Volume 3,212.77 Price 27.82 Total 89,379.26 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Brown 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the Nature of the transaction LTIP and DBP Currency GBP Price 25.15 Volume 3,231.60 Total 81,274.74 Aggregated information Volume 3,231.60 Price 25.15 Total 81,274.74 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the Nature of the transaction LTIP and DBP Currency GBP Price 25.15 Volume 2,284.20 Total 57,447.63 Aggregated information Volume 2,284.20 Price 25.15 Total 57,447.63 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the Nature of the transaction LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 27.82 Volume 2,414.45 Total 67,170.00 Aggregated information Volume 2,414.45 Price 27.82 Total 67,170.00 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the Nature of the transaction LTIP and DBP Currency EUR Price 27.82 Volume 2,757.19 Total 76,705.03 Aggregated information Volume 2,757.19 Price 27.82 Total 76,705.03 Date of transaction 17/09/2018 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

