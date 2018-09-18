Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Royal Dutch Shell plc

11:34 ET

LONDON, September 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company")(NYSE :RDS.A ) (NYSE :RDS.B ) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 17, 2018 in respect of the second quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2017 (http://www.shell.com/annualreport ).

   
                                                        Number of
                                                         notional
                                        Share     dividend shares     Price per
    PDMR              Date Acquired     Type             acquired         Share
    Ben van Beurden   17 September 2018 RDSA            12,352.08     EUR 27.82
    Jessica Uhl       17 September 2018 RDS.A            1,831.72     USD 64.78
    John Abbott       17 September 2018 RDSB             3,353.71     GBP 25.15
    Harry Brekelmans  17 September 2018 RDSA             3,212.77     EUR 27.82
    Andrew Brown      17 September 2018 RDSB             3,231.60     GBP 25.15
    Ronan Cassidy     17 September 2018 RDSB             2,284.20     GBP 25.15
    Donny Ching       17 September 2018 RDSA             2,414.45     EUR 27.82
    Maarten Wetselaar 17 September 2018 RDSA             2,757.19     EUR 27.82

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

   
    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
    associated
    First Name(s)                  Ben
    Last Name(s)                   van Beurden
    2. Reason for the notification
    Position/status                Chief Executive Officer
    Initial notification/
    amendment                      Initial notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
    platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    Full name of the entity        Royal Dutch Shell plc
    Legal Entity Identifier code   21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place
    where transactions have been conducted
    Description of the financial
    instrument                     A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
    Identification Code            GB00B03MLX29
                                   Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the
    Nature of the transaction      LTIP and DBP
    Currency                       EUR
    Price                          27.82
    Volume                         12,352.08
    Total                          343,634.87
    Aggregated information

    Volume                         12,352.08

    Price                          27.82

    Total                          343,634.87
    Date of transaction            17/09/2018
    Place of transaction           Outside a trading venue

   
    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
    associated
    First Name(s)                  Jessica
    Last Name(s)                   Uhl
    2. Reason for the notification
    Position/status                Chief Financial Officer
    Initial notification/
    amendment                      Initial notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
    platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    Full name of the entity        Royal Dutch Shell plc
    Legal Entity Identifier code   21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place
    where transactions have been conducted
    Description of the financial
    instrument                     A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
    Identification Code            US7802592060
                                   Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the
    Nature of the transaction      LTIP
    Currency                       USD
    Price                          64.78
    Volume                         1,831.72
    Total                          118,658.82
    Aggregated information

    Volume                         1,831.72

    Price                          64.78

    Total                          118,658.82
    Date of transaction            17/09/2018
    Place of transaction           Outside a trading venue

   
    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
    associated
    First Name(s)                  John
    Last Name(s)                   Abbott
    2. Reason for the notification
    Position/status                Downstream Director
    Initial notification/
    amendment                      Initial notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
    platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    Full name of the entity        Royal Dutch Shell plc
    Legal Entity Identifier code   21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place
    where transactions have been conducted
    Description of the financial
    instrument                     B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
    Identification Code            GB00B03MM408
                                   Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the
    Nature of the transaction      LTIP and DBP
    Currency                       GBP
    Price                          25.15
    Volume                         3,353.71
    Total                          84,345.81
    Aggregated information

    Volume                         3,353.71

    Price                          25.15

    Total                          84,345.81
    Date of transaction            17/09/2018
    Place of transaction           Outside a trading venue

   
    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
    associated
    First Name(s)                  Harry
    Last Name(s)                   Brekelmans
    2. Reason for the notification
    Position/status                Projects & Technology Director
    Initial notification/
    amendment                      Initial notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
    platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    Full name of the entity        Royal Dutch Shell plc
    Legal Entity Identifier code   21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place
    where transactions have been conducted
    Description of the financial
    instrument                     A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
    Identification Code            GB00B03MLX29
                                   Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the
    Nature of the transaction      LTIP and DBP
    Currency                       EUR
    Price                          27.82
    Volume                         3,212.77
    Total                          89,379.26
    Aggregated information

    Volume                         3,212.77

    Price                          27.82

    Total                          89,379.26
    Date of transaction            17/09/2018
    Place of transaction           Outside a trading venue

   
    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
    associated
    First Name(s)                  Andrew
    Last Name(s)                   Brown
    2. Reason for the notification
    Position/status                Upstream Director
    Initial notification/
    amendment                      Initial notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
    platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    Full name of the entity        Royal Dutch Shell plc
    Legal Entity Identifier code   21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place
    where transactions have been conducted
    Description of the financial
    instrument                     B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
    Identification Code            GB00B03MM408
                                   Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the
    Nature of the transaction      LTIP and DBP
    Currency                       GBP
    Price                          25.15
    Volume                         3,231.60
    Total                          81,274.74
    Aggregated information

    Volume                         3,231.60

    Price                          25.15

    Total                          81,274.74
    Date of transaction            17/09/2018
    Place of transaction           Outside a trading venue

   
    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
    associated
    First Name(s)                  Ronan
    Last Name(s)                   Cassidy
    2. Reason for the notification
    Position/status                Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
    Initial notification/
    amendment                      Initial notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
    platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    Full name of the entity        Royal Dutch Shell plc
    Legal Entity Identifier code   21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place
    where transactions have been conducted
    Description of the financial
    instrument                     B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
    Identification Code            GB00B03MM408
                                   Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the
    Nature of the transaction      LTIP and DBP
    Currency                       GBP
    Price                          25.15
    Volume                         2,284.20
    Total                          57,447.63
    Aggregated information

    Volume                         2,284.20

    Price                          25.15

    Total                          57,447.63
    Date of transaction            17/09/2018
    Place of transaction           Outside a trading venue

   
    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
    associated
    First Name(s)                  Donny
    Last Name(s)                   Ching
    2. Reason for the notification
    Position/status                Legal Director
    Initial notification/
    amendment                      Initial notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
    platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    Full name of the entity        Royal Dutch Shell plc
    Legal Entity Identifier code   21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place
    where transactions have been conducted
    Description of the financial
    instrument                     A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
    Identification Code            GB00B03MLX29
                                   Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the
    Nature of the transaction      LTIP and DBP
    Currency                       EUR
    Price                          27.82
    Volume                         2,414.45
    Total                          67,170.00
    Aggregated information

    Volume                         2,414.45

    Price                          27.82

    Total                          67,170.00
    Date of transaction            17/09/2018
    Place of transaction           Outside a trading venue

   
    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely
    associated
    First Name(s)                  Maarten
    Last Name(s)                   Wetselaar
    2. Reason for the notification
    Position/status                Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
    Initial notification/
    amendment                      Initial notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
    platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    Full name of the entity        Royal Dutch Shell plc
    Legal Entity Identifier code   21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
    4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place
    where transactions have been conducted
    Description of the financial
    instrument                     A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each
    Identification Code            GB00B03MLX29
                                   Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the
    Nature of the transaction      LTIP and DBP
    Currency                       EUR
    Price                          27.82
    Volume                         2,757.19
    Total                          76,705.03
    Aggregated information

    Volume                         2,757.19

    Price                          27.82

    Total                          76,705.03
    Date of transaction            17/09/2018
    Place of transaction           Outside a trading venue

