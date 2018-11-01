Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares
13:28 ET
LONDON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 6th November 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:
|
Date of purchase
|
Number of "A" shares purchased
|
Highest price paid(GBp)
|
Lowest price paid(GBp)
|
Volume weighted average price paid per share(GBp)
|
Venue
|
November 6, 2018
|
869,782
|
2436.50
|
2407.50
|
2421.93
|
LSE
|
November 6, 2018
|
408,686
|
2436.50
|
2408.00
|
2421.90
|
Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)
|
November 6, 2018
|
81,276
|
2436.00
|
2408.00
|
2421.82
|
Cboe Europe Equities (BXE)
These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.
In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780590/Royal_Dutch_Shell_transactions.pdf
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31-70-377-3996
United States: + 1-832-337-2034
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
Share this article