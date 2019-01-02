Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares
Jan 02, 2019, 14:19 ET
LONDON, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 2nd January 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:
|
Date of
|
Number of
|
Highest price
|
Lowest price
|
Volume
|
Venue
|
January 2, 2019
|
722,838
|
2305.00
|
2259.50
|
2282.86
|
LSE
|
January 2, 2019
|
265,834
|
2305.00
|
2259.50
|
2284.41
|
Cboe Europe
|
January 2, 2019
|
88,197
|
2305.00
|
2259.50
|
2283.93
|
Cboe Europe
These share purchases form part of the second tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the second tranche of its share buyback programme on November 1, 2018.
In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from November 1, 2018 up to and including January 28, 2019.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803556/Royal_Dutch_Shell_2_Jan_2019.pdf
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996
United States: +1-832-337-2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
Share this article