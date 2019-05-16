Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 16 May 2019, it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of

"A" shares

purchased Highest price

paid (GBp) Lowest price

paid (GBp) Volume

weighted

average price

paid per share (GBp) Venue 16 May 2019 1,200,000 2,525.00 2,490.50 2,509.77 LSE 16 May 2019 200,474 2,523.00 2,490.00 2,509.84 BATS (BXE) 16 May 2019 280,000 2,524.00 2,490.00 2,509.83 Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fourth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fourth tranche of its share buyback programme on May 2, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from May 2, 2019 up to and including July 29, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

