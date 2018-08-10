Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc

13:35 ET

LONDON, August 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE : RDS.A ) (NYSE : RDS.B ) (the 'Company') announces that on August 24, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

    Date of       Number of   Highest price  Lowest price  Volume         Venue
    purchase      "A" shares  paid:          paid:         weighted
                  purchased   (GBp)          (GBp)         average price
                                                           paid per
                                                           share
                                                           (GBp)          
    August 24,    627,592      2571.00       2542.00       2560.61        LSE
    2018                                                                  Cboe Europe
                                                                          Equities
    August 24,    127,851      2570.50       2541.50       2560.57        (BXE)
    2018                                                                  Cboe Europe
                                                                          Equities
    August 24,    101,859      2570.00       2541.50       2560.50        (CXE)
    2018

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/735054/2018_08_24_transaction_in_own_shares.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31-70-377-3996  

United States: +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc

