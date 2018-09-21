Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc

13:57 ET

LONDON, September 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE :RDS.A ) (NYSE :RDS.B ) announces that on September 27, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

                                                               Volume
                                                               weighted
                                                               average price
                    Number of     Highest price  Lowest price  paid per
          Date of   "A" shares    paid:          paid:         share
         purchase   purchased     (GBp)          (GBp)         (GBp)         Venue

     September 27,  321,746       2654.00        2625.50       2640.01       LSE
             2018

                                                                             Cboe Europe
                                                                             Equities
     September 27,   33,705       2653.00        2626.50       2640.21       (BXE)
             2018                                                               
                                                                             Cboe Europe
     September 27,                                                           Equities
             2018   113,022       2653.00        2626.50       2639.79       (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751164/Shell_Transaction_in_Own_Shares.pdf

