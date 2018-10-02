Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc

13:20 ET

LONDON, October 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on October 5, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

                                                         
    Date of       Number of    Highest price Lowest price  Volume          Venue
    purchase      "A" shares   paid:         paid:         weighted
                  purchased    (GBp)         (GBp)         average price
                                                           paid per
                                                           share
                                                           (GBp)        
    October 05,   331,406      2657.00       2597.00       2625.76         LSE
    2018

    October 05,   29,090       2657.00       2597.00       2626.54         Cboe Europe
    2018                                                                   Equities
                                                                           (BXE)
                                                                          
    October 05,   115,804      2657.00       2597.00       2625.73         Cboe Europe
    2018                                                                   Equities
                                                                           (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755061/Royal_Dutch_Shell_transactions.pdf

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc

