Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc

13:24 ET

LONDON, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company')(NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on August 2, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:  

   
                                                              Volume
                                                              weighted
                                                              average price
    Date of                     Highest price Lowest price    paid per
    purchase                       paid:         paid:        share

                      Number of
                     "A" shares
                      purchased     (GBp)         (GBp)         (GBp)         Venue
    August 02, 2018   702,144      2566.00       2519.00       2537.64         LSE
                                                                           Cboe Europe
                                                                            Equities
    August 02, 2018   175,100      2565.50       2518.50       2537.38        (BXE)
                                                                           Cboe Europe
                                                                            Equities
    August 02, 2018   195,100      2564.50       2519.00       2537.31        (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.



PDF:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726407/Shell_2018_08_02_transaction_in_own_shares.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44-(0)207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: +31-70-377-3996  

United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares  

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

