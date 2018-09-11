Royal Dutch Shell plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE : RDS.A ) (NYSE : RDS.B ) announces that on September 12, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues :

Date of Number of Highest Lowest Volume Venue purchase "A" shares price paid: price paid: weighted purchased (GBp) (GBp) average price paid per share (GBp) September 861,313 2489.00 2458.50 2478.54 LSE 12, 2018 September 140,800 2489.00 2460.50 2478.57 Cboe Europe 12, 2018 Equities (BXE) September 136,300 2489.00 2460.50 2478.41 Cboe Europe 12, 2018 Equities (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/743226/Royal_Dutch_Shell_transactions.pdf





LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70



Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares





