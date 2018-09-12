Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

12:53 ET

LONDON, September 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE :RDS.A ) (NYSE :RDS.B ) announces that on September 18, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:  

   
     Date of        Number of      Highest price   Lowest price  Volume        Venue
     purchase       "A" shares     paid            paid:         weighted
                    purchased                                    average price
                                                                 paid per
                                                                 share
                                   (GBp)           (GBp)         (GBp)
     September 18,
         2018       679,485        2516.50         2467.50       2496.52         LSE
                                                                             Cboe Europe
     September 18,                                                            Equities
         2018       148,100        2517.00         2467.50       2496.61        (BXE)
                                                                             Cboe Europe
     September 18,                                                            Equities
         2018       139,100        2516.50         2467.50       2496.41        (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.

Any such acquisitions will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746160/Royal_Dutch_Shell.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996  
United States: +1-832-337-2034

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

Also from this source

12 Sep, 2018, 13:43 ET Royal Dutch Shell plc - Transaction in Own Shares...

10 Sep, 2018, 13:19 ET Royal Dutch Shell plc - Transaction in Own Shares...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

News provided by

Royal Dutch Shell plc

12:53 ET