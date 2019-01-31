Royal Dutch Shell plc: Voting Rights and Capital

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Jan 31, 2019, 12:38 ET

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Royal Dutch Shell plc's (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) capital as at 31st January 2019, consists of 4,452,802,580 A shares and 3,745,486,731 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 31st December 2018 is 8,198,289,311 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 and as such, the above figures include shares purchased by Royal Dutch Shell plc as part of its share buy-back programme but not yet cancelled.

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996 
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital

