Royal is Excited to Announce That Its Founder and CEO, Peter Nassif is Elected as the Winner of the RAD Honors Changemaker Award 2022

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding Royal Solutions Group in 2009 after a successful career leading software development for Wall Street financial firms, Peter weighed the impacts he can make to healthcare over his opportunities in finance. While working in the finance sector, Peter was heavily influenced by the concept of Straight Through Processing (STP), which is the technical landscape that effectively guarantees the settlement of every credit card payment and stock trade worldwide. He founded Royal with the vision of bringing the same Confirmation, Affirmation and Allocation (CAA) workflows to healthcare and credits his dream to James Karat, the globally renowned inventor of STP.

Peter's body of work, continually developing software that would STP every step of healthcare operations, has enabled imaging healthcare groups of all sizes in the U.S. to reach order-to-scan rates that is now beginning to mimic the level accuracy that the world expects when it swipes a credit card for payment. Indeed, STP, along with the components of CAA, do more than reimagine How Information Moves – it relieves staff burnout, reduces the cost of care, propels healthcare's business economics and most important of all, it saves lives.

The nomination and award were supported by reference letters and votes from industry leaders and peers:

Andrew N. Wuertele, CEO, East River Medical Imaging wrote "ERMI has been a customer of Royal Solutions Group since the beginning. Peter offered innovative solutions for delivering radiologist reports and color key images digitally and securely to referring doctors' inboxes. Over more than a decade that grew into a patient estimating and payment system, patient engagement and communications, digital visit registration onsite and from home encompassed into a full patient portal. From the beginning, Peter married business process insight from outside radiology to his insights gleaned by studying our patient care priorities and medical imaging workflows. His unique ability to build a team committed to meet our needs, both known and unanticipated, reflects his conviction to add meaningful value. Peter is truly a Radiology Changemaker."

Jeffery N. Atkin, CEO, Reston Radiology Consultants wrote "Peter's leadership at Royal has turned an idea into what I believe is an industry leader. I have spent the last thirty years in healthcare working in Radiology Information Systems both on the customer side and as a Vendor. The solutions we need to do our job, whether it be a MRI Scanner, a RIS or a PACS need to be able to adapt and improve and do so quickly. Our challenges as healthcare professionals increase by the day, and we need those tools to change just as fast. Peter is always a phone call or text away. He thrives on new ideas and input and allows his team to move them into production faster than any solution I have ever seen. What took years with my past vendors, takes months with Royal. Peter is the Elon Musk of Radiology, sometimes quirky, but always thinking ahead and always brilliant. He is a true Changemaker, and I am very proud to recommend him for this award."

Peter adds: "Thank you to the entire imaging community for coming together on this mission. I am floored with honor and humbled by the outpouring of support that has spanned over a decade of hard work by all #Royalights. This change is truly only possible because of you, it's each and all #Royalights that have made this award possible and I look forward to the decades of quality care to come!

Thank you also to the entire RBMA administration for all that you do for imaging.

Let's keep on - Straight Through Processing!"

About RAD Honors Changemaker Award:

The Changemaker Award honors an outstanding healthcare executive that has demonstrated, inspiring motivational, and passionate actions that have made a notable impact within their organization, or the industry at large. The RAD Honors Awards was be presented at 2022 PaRADigm held in Colorado Springs, CO on April 26, 2022.

About RBMA:

The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) is an industry-leading organization comprised of more than 2,100 professionals who focus on the business of radiology. RBMA members support diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology and radiation oncology providers in the full spectrum of practice settings. RBMA connects members nationwide to valuable information, education, and practice-related resources and serves as an authoritative industry voice on behalf of shared member interests.

About Royal Solutions Group, LLC, and its subsidiaries

Royal Solutions Group, LLC is a leading provider of software and services in healthcare. Together with its subsidiaries Royal Health, Inc., RoyalPay, Inc., and Royal Concierge, Inc., the suite of solutions focuses on patient, provider, operational, and financial workflows that optimize engagement in all areas of patient care. Royal utilizes straight-through processing (STP) to automate information movement through electronic transactions resulting in the elimination of manual work. This results in significantly fewer low-value activities leading to improved patient care and provider satisfaction as well as enabling a level of accuracy and controls in the work that is otherwise unachievable. Royal Enterprise Care and Revenue applies STP to all aspects of the imaging workflow to significantly improve order conversion rates, patient and provider satisfaction scores, time of service collections, and all other aspects of the imaging life cycle. Our experience, coupled with the strength of true information management, workflow automation, and managed cloud services, ensures best practices and tailored innovation to solve our client's unique challenges and achieve measurable business results along with improved clinical outcomes. www.royalsolutionsgroup.com

