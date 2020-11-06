Royal Pacific Funding Appoints New Senior VP Of Correspondent Operations

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Pacific Funding (RPF) welcomes Bela M. Donine as its new Senior Vice President of Correspondent Operations. Donine brings RPF more than 25 years of mortgage banking industry experience with a major emphasis in the Correspondent business channel. Prior to joining RPF, Donine most recently held executive level mortgage banking positions including Vice President – Operations, Carrington; Senior Vice President – Mortgage Operations, Impac Mortgage; Managing Director – Correspondent Division, HomeBridge Funding; Vice President – Whole Loan Trading Group, Guggenheim Capital Markets; and Senior Vice President – National Sales Manager, Opteum Funding. In Donine's previous positions she was responsible for conceptualizing, implementing and managing long-term operational strategies.

RPF welcomes Bela to join its leaderships ranks in overseeing Correspondent Operations and the strategic direction forward. "Bela will play an essential role at RPF as we continue to grow the Correspondent platform. We look forward to her bringing knowledge and expertise — particularly within the Correspondent lending space — as she oversees new client acquisitions, market expansion, and sales strategy," says RPF COO and Managing Director, Mark Matta.

As RPF expands its Correspondent leadership team, we are focused on providing superior service to our Partners. RPF is committed to the success and advancement of its relationships, concentrating on creating opportunities that deliver value and facilitate growth of our Sellers' platforms.

Senior VP of Correspondent Operations, Bela M. Donine, says, "I am excited to join RPF as I find it a dynamic and forward-thinking company and look forward to building a best-in-class conduit for our delegated Sellers."

Royal Pacific Funding was founded in 1991 originally as a wholesale mortgage lender/servicer and has now evolved into a Premier Correspondent Lender, with its Wholesale channel operating under its wholly owned subsidiary, Bluepoint Mortgage. RPF's Correspondent channel, offers both Conventional and Government Products with competitive pricing and a quick and simple purchase process to serve sellers. RPF is also a 2020 Top Ten Wholesale Mortgage Lender in the Nation and ranks second in the state of California, according to Scotsman Guide. Additionally, RPF has been awarded as a Top Work Place by the Orange County Register.

