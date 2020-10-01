Royal Pacific Funding Launches Correspondent Channel

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Pacific Funding (RPF), announced today that it has launched its Correspondent Channel of business. As an established wholesale mortgage lender, RPF has now expanded into correspondent lending with the intention to build its servicing portfolio.

The newly formed correspondent channel will offer Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA and FHA programs to serve a wide array of sellers. RPF offers commitment, experience and partnership to its clients giving them the liquidity options they seek in order to operate at their competitive best and to increase profitability.

Founder and CEO, Sam Soliman, says "We are excited to launch our Correspondent channel with 30 years of lending experience under our belt. RPF Correspondent is tailored to our partners' secondary needs and we look forward to offering a quick and simple purchasing process to enhance the sellers' lending abilities, while facilitating continued growth in the market."

RPF has engineered its Connect portal to be a seamless user upload experience. Connect facilitates effective management of pipelines so that RPF can purchase loans with speed and with superior customer service.

"It is a good time for us to launch this channel. Correspondent lending is not an entirely new concept for RPF, we are just in a position to expand on a scalable level," said Dawn Hill, CFO of RPF. "We have the third-party expertise, solid relationships, and a financial position to support this operation."

RPF has also announced it is looking to expand its Correspondent National Sales team and is seeking highly knowledgeable candidates to join its growing platform.

About Royal Pacific Funding

Royal Pacific Funding was founded in 1991 originally as a wholesale mortgage lender/servicer and has now evolved into a Premier Correspondent Lender, with its Wholesale channel operating under its wholly owned subsidiary, Bluepoint Mortgage. RPF's Correspondent channel, offers both Conventional and Government Products with competitive pricing and a quick and simple purchase process to serve sellers. RPF is also a 2020 Top Ten Wholesale Mortgage Lender in the Nation and ranks second in the state of California, according to Scotsman Guide. Additionally, RPF has been awarded as a Top Work Place by the Orange County Register.

SOURCE Royal Pacific Funding Corp.

Related Links

http://www.rpfcorp.com

