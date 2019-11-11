Royal Palm Companies Launches Sales of Legacy Hotel & Residences; Downtown Miami's First Luxury Branded Mixed-Use Tower

On the heels of the successful completion of PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter residential tower and its famous Sky-Port, developer Dan Kodsi aims to transform Miami's skyline again, this time in the hospitality and branded residence market. Located at 942 Northeast First Avenue, Legacy is expected to break ground in 2020 in the heart of one of Miami's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Bringing international flair to the downtown skyline, the neo-futurism-inspired tower features 278 branded residences sitting atop a 255-room hotel. OneWorld Properties will be leading marketing and sales.

RPC continues on its path to change the paradigm in real estate development with first-of-its-kind amenities, including ground floor retail, a hotel and microLUXE residences. Signature pieces of the tower include a sophisticated members-only international business lounge, dramatic cantilevered, Singapore-inspired pool, downtown's largest hotel pool deck set on one acre, a first-of-its-kind medical and wellness center, all topped with the project's signature amenity: the city's first enclosed rooftop atrium, taking up the top seven floors of the tower.

Designed for the innovative and cosmopolitan traveler seeking a home away from home, Legacy Hotel & Residences aims to disrupt the condo space by introducing microLUXE living to Miami. The concept will offer homeowners luxury small living with the flexibility to live in or rent their home without rental restrictions, which will fulfill the demand of a rapidly growing and more international downtown core.

Legacy's microLUXE residences range from 400 square feet to 949 square feet with studios and two-bedroom units. RPC takes the micro-living movement to the next level with their microLUXE concept, where each residence will offer the functionality of a micro-style home with the high-quality design and superior finishes of an elite luxury condominium. All residences will be equipped with a full kitchen and washer and dryer combinations.

"When travelers come to Miami and stay on the beach, they find themselves inevitably crossing the bridge to the mainland, where all the latest attractions are; from Wynwood, the Miami Design District to the American Airlines Arena and Pérez Art Museum Miami. We've seen the tourism growth and are filling a void for the leisure traveler who doesn't have a downtown hotel with resort-style amenities in the center of it all," said Dan Kodsi, Developer at RPC.

These small ergonomic but bespoke residences by RPC's in-house design team in collaboration with Kobi Karp Architects and IDDI will offer buyers the freedom to rent their microLUXE residences without any restrictions. Residents will have the option to rent on their own or through the tower's hotel rental program, offsetting carrying and maintenance costs.

"With our experience selling Downtown Miami through previous projects during its various real estate cycles, we understand the downtown buyers and their demands," said Peggy Olin, CEO of OneWorld Properties. "We are bringing our buyers from over 60 countries an alternative pied-à-terre – the piece that was missing— for residents who seek small living and large experiences," she said.

Legacy Hotel & Residences will become an iconic centerpiece of Miami Worldcenter, one of the largest private real estate developments underway in the United States. The ten-block project will include world-class retail, hospitality and residential uses in the center of Miami's urban core. Providing unmatched accessibility, Legacy Hotel & Residences is conveniently located next to I-95 and I-395, as well as the Virgin MiamiCentral Station, the Metrorail and Metromover stations.

Legacy Hotel & Residences start at $300,000. For more information about the development, visit the on-site sales gallery. Information can soon be found at www.legacymiami.com.

About Royal Palm Companies

Daniel Kodsi is a real estate industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience developing a diversified portfolio of mixed-use, multi-family, condominium and planned single-family developments. With $2 billion in completed projects, he brings a proven track record of identifying underserved market opportunities, executing complex large-scale projects, and generating value for private and institutional investors. With 27 separate development projects completed and underway and more than 6,000 units successfully developed or repositioned, he is consistently credited for defining new neighborhoods with award-winning projects.

About OneWorld Properties

OneWorld Properties, led by Peggy Olin Fucci, is a Florida-based full-service real estate brokerage firm offering elite services for luxury properties as well as integrated sales and marketing for residential development condominium projects. With nearly 20 years of experience, OneWorld Properties is an international leader in luxury real estate marketing and sales reaching markets in Asia, Europe and South America through their knowledgeable and multilingual staff. Nationally, the OneWorld Properties brand is also recognized for their work in New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta.

