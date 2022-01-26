Royal Restrooms Expands into Louisiana

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Restrooms Corporate announces its expansion into Louisiana with the opening of its newest location in Ponchatoula with market focus on Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

New franchisee Toby and Rhonda Breland will own and operate Royal Restrooms in Ponchatoula. The duo owns and operate several business entities across the Gulf Coast with all of them based in professional service to their clients. They are excited to begin this venture where they have grown up, surrounded by family and friends.

"I first used a Royal Restrooms while attending a wedding in New Orleans and was so impressed. It left the best impression on me, you just never forget the first time you use a Royal Restroom. I had no idea they didn't have a local office or else I would have opened one years ago."

"The resources and connections Royal Restrooms have within the industry are unbelievable," Breland said. "Everyone knows the name (Royal Restrooms), their professionalism and value-added services that allow our team to serve our clients beyond their expectations and beyond our competitors' capabilities."

"We are excited to welcome Toby and Rhonda into the Royal Restrooms Family. Their professionalism and commitment make them the perfect extension of our core values." David Sauers, Co-Founder.

Please visit us in New Orleans at the Winter Bridal Show, February 1 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans and at the Baton Rouge Bridal Show, February 20 at L'Auberge Casino.

For Restroom Rental Reservations please call 985.980.4780

To learn more about Royal Restrooms newest office, visit LouisianaPortableRestrooms.com or RoyalRestooms.com

For any media inquiries or interviews, please contact Lamont Johnson at [email protected] or 305.219.2242.

About Royal Restrooms Nationwide:

Today, there are 47 offices located in 15 states. Royal Restrooms has been the premier rental provider of mobile restroom trailer and shower trailers since 2004. Each office is independently owned and operated by individuals dedicated to servicing the communities in which they live. Royal Restrooms owners offer a unique and knowledgeable perspective in the events industry, and they are committed to delivering on the "Regal Portable Restroom Experience" with every client interaction.

For more information, please visit Royalrestrooms.com or email [email protected]

