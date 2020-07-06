Royal River Casino selects Table Trac's Table Games Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced it will provide its Table Games Management System for the Royal River Casino located in Flandreau South Dakota.

"Our property is excited to partner with Table Trac to continue to improve our operations. We identified a clear need to upgrade our player tracking and accounting capabilities in our table games department. Accordingly, after reviewing the majority of the systems available, CasinoTrac was a clear winner for our property," said Tim Morrissey, Senior Director or Operations at Royal River Casino & Hotel. "Our Executive Team was extremely impressed with the ease of operation for the front-end user of the system. We also see future value in the dynamic nature of the CasinoTrac System to integrate with our current systems while leaving the door open to add additional module in the future." Morrissey added that "In addition to the CasinoTrac system providing the functionality the property was looking for, the CasinoTrac Team approached the property as a partner, looking to solve our problem and be part of the long-term success of the property, something we are always looking for in our vendors."

"Royal River Casino had a unique set of requirements. They communicated exactly how they wanted to approach the solution, we listened and were able to demonstrate how they could utilize features in the CasinoTrac system to accomplish those objectives," said Table Trac's Chief Executive Officer, Chad Hoehne who added, "Table Trac, Inc. is happy to be partnering with Royal River for these system solutions."

Table Trac will provide the Royal River Casino with a complete suite of table games management products that assists casinos in driving player revenues and creating player loyalty, which are included standard with every Table Trac Table Games Management System.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Robert Siqveland

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

