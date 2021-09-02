Royal Solutions Names Claude Hanuschak General Manager of Royal Concierge, Inc. - its Onshore Healthcare Call Center Business

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of this year, Royal Health Inc. announced the formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Concierge Inc., and today is honored to name Claude Hanuschak as Royal Concierge's new General Manager. Royal Concierge, as in its name, provides a robust set of service offerings, including patient and physician Scheduling Services, and Operator Assistance call routing alongside its deeply rooted white-glove prior Authorization Services. The Authorization Services, available to customers since 2016 under the Royal Health moniker, began to operate entirely under the Royal Concierge brand on January 1, 2021 while simultaneously launching its centralized scheduling call center service.

Call center scheduling services is a natural addition to any imaging centers workflows, and like authorization services, can be provided as a staff augmentation capacity or as the primary service department for any healthcare clinic. Royal Concierge enables clients to increase throughput, improve patient and referring provider satisfaction, and add continuity and risk management to overall operations Royal Concierge, Inc. is a 100% US-based outsourced services division of Royal Health, Inc that leverages shared software communication and management tools to provide customers with the most efficient workflows and service transparency available on the market

Royal Concierge, Inc. is a 100% US-based outsourced services division of Royal Health, Inc that leverages shared software communication and management tools to provide customers with the most efficient workflows and service transparency available on the market.

Call center scheduling services is a natural addition to any imaging centers workflows, and like authorization services, can be provided as a staff augmentation capacity or as the primary service department for any healthcare clinic. Royal Concierge enables clients to increase throughput, improve patient and referring provider satisfaction, and add continuity and risk management to overall operations.

"With over 30 years owning and operating imaging centers, Claude brings a great deal of talent and experience to our services segment. I am humbled by his attention to outpatient call center services and his empathy for the valued workforce that pushes ever day to better the lives of the patients we serve. The services segment will continue to be instrumental in building momentum across our businesses, as we further innovate the technology and work to define the future of imaging care and well-being for many years to come," says Peter Nassif, CEO of Royal Solutions Group, LLC.

"Royal concierge is designed to enhance the patient's experience while adding efficiencies for providers along the continuum of care," says Claude Hanuschak, GM of Royal Concierge, Inc. "We recognized that patients are increasingly in charge of their healthcare experience and expect convenient and timely access to care, and ongoing transparency. Royal Concierge allows us to offer a deeper partnership with our clients to provide highest level of patient satisfaction and adapt quickly to market demand together. Coupling Royal Concierge Scheduling Services with Royal Authorization Services represents another milestone of innovation and service to our clients and their patients."

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc. and its services firm, Royal Concierge, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient care cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

Contact:

Royal Sales Engagement

[email protected] 646.405.4878 option 1

SOURCE Royal Solutions Group