Royalty And Roses Marks Ceremony To Name Carnival Cruise Line Float For Rose Parade

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line tapped royalty to christen its newest vessel earlier today as the queen of the 2019 Rose Parade officially named the cruise line's first-ever Rose Parade float in a naming ceremony near the Pasadena, Calif., parade route.

Following time-honored maritime tradition designed to bring good luck to ships – whether they're the floating or floral variety – Rose Queen Louise Siskel smashed a confetti-filled bottle across the "bow" of the colorful ship-shaped float, officially naming the float "Come Sail Away."

After the event, guests also had the opportunity to help decorate the float and put on the finishing touches to bring the floral masterpiece to life.

The float, which will make its debut in front of more than 700,000 onlookers along the parade route and an estimated 80 million television viewers as it cruises down the five-mile parade route on Tuesday, Jan. 1, is a detailed replica of Carnival's first new ship on the West Coast in 20 years, Carnival Panorama, scheduled to enter service in December 2019.

Comprised of tens of thousands of flower petals from more than 100 countries representing Carnival's diverse team of employees, the float showcases several of the line's signature design features including the iconic red and blue funnel, water park and Lido Deck party. The float will also include a new feature debuting on Carnival Panorama, Sky Zone, the first trampoline park at sea, with a working trampoline and jumpers in the front of the float. Additionally, the float will salute the brave members of the Armed Forces with a special appearance by former Miss USA and Carnival Vista Godmother Deshauna Barber.

Carnival Panorama is set to debut Dec. 11 with a special three-day cruise from Long Beach followed by the launch of year-round seven-day Mexican Riviera sailings beginning Dec. 14, 2019.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Cuba, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – Carnival Panorama™ set to debut in 2019, Mardi Gras in 2020 and an as-yet-unnamed ship in 2022.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

Related Links

http://Carnival.com

