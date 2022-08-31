RoyaltyX… the royalty derivative exchange decentralized on the blockchain. Buy, sell, lease trade, bid, and derive intellectual property and commercial perpetuity on the blockchain. 10,000 NFT collection with exchange utility

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoyaltyX… the royalty derivative exchange decentralized on the blockchain. Buy, sell, lease trade, bid, and derive intellectual property and commercial perpetuity on the blockchain.

RoyaltyX Beyond Your Wildest Dreams

RoyaltyX is releasing a collection of NFTs that have increased yields that could lead to higher rewards on the exchange. The holders can also engage directly with the founders to provide feedback and emphasis on their thoughts on how the exchange can express the world. You can even get access to exclusive royalty drops on the exchange!

When does the NFT collection drop?

Head on over to the RoyaltyX discord where you can ask the founders anything you like about the exchange, NFT collection drop, and what's to come!

https://discord.gg/VbmAnymF

I want more info right now where do I go?

We share your enthusiasm and would love for you to visit royaltyx.io

