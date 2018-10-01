Royce Expands Reach With Legg Mason-Sponsored Offering in Japan

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce & Associates, LP, a small-cap specialist for more than 40 years, is subadvising a new portfolio—the Legg Mason Global Premier Small-Cap Equity Fund—the company's first product to be made available to Japanese investors.

This new initiative builds on more than a decade of success sub-advising Legg Mason small-cap portfolios for non-U.S. investors, for whom Royce currently manages nearly $1.5 billion. The new portfolio is being launched in response to demand from Japanese investors seeking access to Royce's established expertise as a small-cap asset manager.

Chris Clark, Royce's CEO, said, "We are very excited to be collaborating with our Legg Mason Japan colleagues to make our investment capabilities available to Japanese retail investors for the first time. Products that reach an international investor base are consistent with our strategic priority of expanding the availability of our investment expertise as the small-cap asset class continues to increase in importance in investors' global asset allocation decisions."

The global portfolio invests in approximately 50-60 U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap companies using Royce's "Quality Premier" approach, which seeks companies that have high returns on capital and sustainable "moat-like" franchises while also exercising prudent capital allocation.

The portfolio will be team managed by four of Royce's experienced portfolio managers—Steven McBoyle, David Nadel, Mark Rayner, and Lauren Romeo. Mr. Nadel and Mr. Rayner are currently portfolio managers on Royce International Premier Fund, while Mr. McBoyle and Ms. Romeo are portfolio managers on Royce Premier Fund.

About Royce & Associates, LP: Royce & Associates, LP, is a small-cap equity specialist offering distinct investment strategies with unique risk/return profiles designed to meet a variety of investors' needs. For more than 40 years, our strategies have focused on active, risk-conscious investing driven by deep, fundamental company research. Chuck Royce, the firm's founder and a pioneer of small-cap investing, enjoys one of the longest tenures in the industry. Royce & Associates, LP is a subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM).

