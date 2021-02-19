Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. Announces Non-Fundamental Investment Policy Change

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RGT) (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a change to one of its non-fundamental investment policies. Currently, the Fund must invest at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies headquartered in at least three countries outside the United States. The Board approved reducing such percentage from 65% to 40% of the Fund's net assets, effective on or about May 1, 2021. Such reduction in the percentage of the Fund's net assets required to be invested in companies headquartered outside the United States will provide Royce Investment Partners, the Fund's investment adviser ("Royce"), with the flexibility, when and to the extent deemed appropriate by Royce, to bring the Fund's relative allocation between U.S. companies and non-U.S. companies closer to that of its benchmark index. Such change will also cause the Fund's investment policies regarding non-U.S. investments to be more in line with those of other registered funds that pursue "global" investment mandates.

About Royce Global Value Trust, Inc.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose Shares are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. common stocks (generally market caps up to $10 billion).

For further information on The Royce Funds, please visit our web site at: www.royceinvest.com.

