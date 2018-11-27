Royce International Discovery Fund to Close

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royce Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a plan of liquidation for Royce International Discovery Fund, to be effective on December 28, 2018. The Fund is being liquidated primarily because it has not attracted and maintained assets at a sufficient level for it to be viable. A distribution is being paid on November 27, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 26, 2018.

As of November 1, 2018, the Fund was no longer offering its shares for purchase and was not accepting any investments in the Fund.

ROYCE INTERNATIONAL DISCOVERY FUND FINAL DISTRIBUTION

In advance of its scheduled liquidation on December 28, 2018, Royce International Discovery Fund declared its final 2018 distribution.

CLASS TICKER

SYMBOL CUSIP RECORD

DATE EX-DATE PAYABLE

DATE INCOME S/T GAINS L/T GAINS TOTAL Service ROIMX 780811782 11/26/18 11/27/18 11/27/18 0.0983 0.0732 – 0.1715

If you have any questions regarding this release, please call Investor Services at 1-800-221-4268. For more information on The Royce Funds, please visit our website at www.roycefunds.com.

About Royce & Associates, LP: Royce & Associates, LP, is a small-cap equity specialist offering distinct investment strategies with unique risk/return profiles designed to meet a variety of investors' needs. For more than 40 years, our strategies have focused on active, risk-conscious investing driven by deep, fundamental company research. Chuck Royce, the firm's founder and a pioneer of small-cap investing, enjoys one of the longest tenures in the industry. Royce & Associates, LP is a subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM). Royce Fund Services, LLC, the Fund's distributor, is a member of FINRA and the SIPC.

