Royce Investment Partners Hires Portfolio Manager, Miles Lewis, CFA

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles Lewis, CFA, is joining Royce Investment Partners ("Royce") as Portfolio Manager on Royce Total Return and Dividend Value Funds. Prior to coming to the firm, he was a portfolio manager (2014-2020) and investment analyst (2010-2014) for the well-respected Small-Cap Value Fund and Strategy at American Century Investments.

Mr. Lewis has considerable experience managing with a value-oriented, high-quality approach to small-cap investing, one that is similar to the discipline used in the dividend-paying strategies he will help to manage at Royce.

"We are very excited that Miles is joining Royce, especially given how well his approach to investing in small-cap stocks aligns with Chuck's," said Royce's CEO, Chris Clark. "He is a meaningful and important addition to our highly experienced investment team. Even during this challenging time, we are committed to adding talented investors to our firm."

"I look forward to joining the firm and working with Chuck Royce, for whom I have enormous respect," added Mr. Lewis. "As we talked about how we evaluate companies, in particular the qualitative aspects of identifying high quality, I saw a great deal of common ground between our approaches."

Mr. Lewis holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The College of William and Mary and a master's degree in business administration from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University. He is a CFA® charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Royce Investment Partners, investment adviser to The Royce Funds, is a small-cap equity specialist offering portfolios with distinctive investment approaches to address specific investment goals. The firm has been managing U.S., global and international, small-cap strategies for more than 45 years.

Important Disclosure Information

About Royce Investment Partners: Royce Investment Partners is a small-cap equity specialist offering distinct investment strategies with unique risk/return profiles designed to meet a variety of investors' needs. For more than 45 years, our strategies have focused on active, risk-conscious investing driven by deep, fundamental company research. Chuck Royce, the firm's founder and a pioneer of small-cap investing, enjoys one of the longest tenures in the industry. Royce & Associates, LP, primarily conducts its business under the name Royce Investment Partners. Royce & Associates, LP is a subsidiary of Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM). Royce Fund Services, LLC, the Fund's distributor, is a member of FINRA and the SIPC.

Please read the fund's prospectus carefully and consider a fund's investment goals, risks, fees and expenses before investing or sending money. The prospectus contains this and other information. Distributor: Royce Fund Services, LLC

SOURCE Royce Investment Partners